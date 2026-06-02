Caught on Camera: Graham Platner Flees Reporter Asking the One Question Every American Wants Answered

On the way out of a meeting today, one intrepid journalist asked the question ALL of America wants answered regarding Graham Platner ... how old were the females he was texting.

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.@realDailyWire asks Graham Platner the question everybody’s been wanting to ask. pic.twitter.com/8PQPJH4RzS — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) June 2, 2026

Of course, little Graham went scurrying into the car to hide like the wimpy coward he is.

Protesters outside the DSCC, where Graham Platner is reportedly meeting with Amy Klobuchar, Ed Markey, and other Senate Democrat leaders. pic.twitter.com/OoQxkbJYEr — Tim Rice (@TimRiceDC) June 2, 2026

As a funny aside, staffers from the NRSC stood outside the meeting protesting in white towels.

"Platner also has an active account on Kik, a popular, private messaging app. Platner’s profile shows a mirror selfie of him shirtless with a towel wrapped around his waist."



Kik's primary users are teens and young adults. pic.twitter.com/ApGlr11Km1 — Republicans (@Republicans) May 30, 2026

As a reminder, Platner had an account (until yesterday) on the popular (with child predators) site 'Kik' and his profile picture was his headless body in a white towel.

Dude scrambles away like he's the defendant on trial surrounded by his lawyers. https://t.co/WBuJMVWYjr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 2, 2026

Who rides in the left back seat? What a loser https://t.co/Aspe91jmL6 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 2, 2026

Add that to the list of his problematic behavior.

Even if he wins I wonder how does he think he can govern when this is how the media will treat him from here on out? This is such a mistake on so many ends at this point https://t.co/EPu3kYxxpY — Teena Marie w/2 e's (@HisfavoriteTing) June 2, 2026

Platner is an impetuous louse. He doesn't think of the future or how this will reflect negatively on Maine. All he thinks about is winning and power. He desperately wants to be important.

This man looks drunk as hell https://t.co/zh8bA89ekv — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) June 2, 2026

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Allegedly.

Amazing to consider this candidate’s demeanour with that of Spencer Pratt. — Robert Rand (@robertwrand) June 2, 2026

Spencer answers ALL the questions and always faces the media. He also is a good husband who has been with his wife for decades (not 3 years) with no allegations of an affair.

Nothing says "Man representing the people, like running away from a reporter." — kinjun ranger (@KinjunR29752) June 2, 2026

Schumer is going to come out of this looking like the biggest schmuck of them all — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) June 2, 2026

NAZI COWARD. Keep running tard — Heywood (@HeywoodUBL0Wme) June 2, 2026

Garbage human! Too bad he won't drop out of the race like a real man would.

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