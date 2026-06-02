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Graham Platner Left Stranded by Democrats Who Want Nothing to do With Him

Caught on Camera: Graham Platner Flees Reporter Asking the One Question Every American Wants Answered

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on June 02, 2026
Meme

On the way out of a meeting today, one intrepid journalist asked the question ALL of America wants answered regarding Graham Platner ... how old were the females he was texting.

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Of course, little Graham went scurrying into the car to hide like the wimpy coward he is. 

As a funny aside, staffers from the NRSC stood outside the meeting protesting in white towels. 

As a reminder, Platner had an account (until yesterday) on the popular (with child predators) site 'Kik' and his profile picture was his headless body in a white towel. 

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Sam J.
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Add that to the list of his problematic behavior.

Platner is an impetuous louse. He doesn't think of the future or how this will reflect negatively on Maine. All he thinks about is winning and power. He desperately wants to be important. 

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Allegedly.

Spencer answers ALL the questions and always faces the media. He also is a good husband who has been with his wife for decades (not 3 years) with no allegations of an affair. 

Garbage human! Too bad he won't drop out of the race like a real man would.

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2026 ELECTIONS AMY KLOBUCHAR CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY GRAHAM PLATNER

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