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Graham Platner Finally Took Down His Creepy Kik Profile After 3,000 Days

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 02, 2026
AngieArtist

There was even more "messy" information dropping about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner after it was revealed that he'd sent sexually explicit texts to women on his campaign while he was married. The Platner campaign released a hostage video of his wife, Amy, who tried to stand by her man by shaming news outlets for spreading "gossip" and not focusing on the issues.

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As Twitchy reported on Sunday, Platner still had an active profile on the sleazy hookup site Kik, a “predators paradise” app, complete with the obligatory bathroom mirror selfie in a towel (shades of Anthony Weiner). So, since announcing his run for Senate, he's had his Nazi tattoo inked over, and he's finally taken down his Kik profile.

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All of his social accounts tend to start with "PHustle," so probably PHustle2.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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