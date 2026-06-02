Graham Platner Finally Took Down His Creepy Kik Profile After 3,000 Days

There was even more "messy" information dropping about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner after it was revealed that he'd sent sexually explicit texts to women on his campaign while he was married. The Platner campaign released a hostage video of his wife, Amy, who tried to stand by her man by shaming news outlets for spreading "gossip" and not focusing on the issues.

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As Twitchy reported on Sunday, Platner still had an active profile on the sleazy hookup site Kik, a “predators paradise” app, complete with the obligatory bathroom mirror selfie in a towel (shades of Anthony Weiner). So, since announcing his run for Senate, he's had his Nazi tattoo inked over, and he's finally taken down his Kik profile.

Platner was on KiK for over 3000 days & took his profile down literally last night. Didn't his campaign think that THAT might have been a problem?! — 💛Betsy 🖤 🥯🇸🇩 #🟦 (@betsy2dre) June 2, 2026

I’m happy that he left it up. Can’t fix stupid. — SoCallPepper (@kingjane32) June 2, 2026

This is insane to me. “Should we at least deactivate account on the platform known for maximum, possibly criminal sleaziness and exploitation before I run for Senate?” “Nah, let’s wait for June.” https://t.co/2855HAH3ZJ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 2, 2026

Platner just doesn’t see things like a Nazi tattoo, sexting etc. as detrimental to campaigning — I don’t see how he would have run otherwise, it was all bound to become known. — JustMe - Rocking My Tin Foil Hat (@JustMe81920266) June 2, 2026

It's not having a Kik account that is inherently illicit. It's having a Kik account where you're posting out-of-the-shower photos and cruising young women behind your wife's back that's the problem. All the pro athletes seem to use Instagram for this same purpose. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) June 2, 2026

These people are not so bright — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) June 2, 2026

I wonder what his new account is called — Gregory (@gregzilla901) June 2, 2026

All of his social accounts tend to start with "PHustle," so probably PHustle2.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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