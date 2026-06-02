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Boston Mayor’s ‘Trans Period Pride’ Event to Celebrate Menstrual Equity Cancelled

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on June 02, 2026
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Boston is trying its best to outdo Washington, D.C., as the gayest city in the world, as declared by Mayor Muriel Bowser. On Monday, the first day of Pride Month, Boston City Hall held a ceremonial raising of the Pride flag, complete with a choir singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and other LGBTQ hymns.

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This editor doesn't see an ounce of pride on display there.

Libs of TikTok notes that, along with the flag-raising ceremony, Mayor Michelle Wu's Office of LGBTQ Advancement co-sponsored an LGBTQ+ job fair.

We have some bad news for the LGBTQ community in Boston, however. The Trans Period Pride event to have a consciousness-raising discussion about menstrual equity, has been canceled.

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Canceled? But they were going to have a catered dinner and free period underwear for all attendees.

***

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