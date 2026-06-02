Boston Mayor’s ‘Trans Period Pride’ Event to Celebrate Menstrual Equity Cancelled

Boston is trying its best to outdo Washington, D.C., as the gayest city in the world, as declared by Mayor Muriel Bowser. On Monday, the first day of Pride Month, Boston City Hall held a ceremonial raising of the Pride flag, complete with a choir singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and other LGBTQ hymns.

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Boston City Hall raises an LGBTQ+ flag as a choir sings Pride Month carols



This is not AI pic.twitter.com/KXFFIZHUOW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 2, 2026

This editor doesn't see an ounce of pride on display there.

Libs of TikTok notes that, along with the flag-raising ceremony, Mayor Michelle Wu's Office of LGBTQ Advancement co-sponsored an LGBTQ+ job fair.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office of lgbtq advancement and the Massachusetts lgbtq chamber of commerce, held an lgbtq job fair today



How is it legal for a city government to use tax dollars to help only certain people get jobs based on who they like to have s*x with and… pic.twitter.com/4tTcD0r1oh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2026

This reminds me of Michelle Wu's no-whites allowed dinner party back in the day. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) June 1, 2026

Yup — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 2, 2026

We have some bad news for the LGBTQ community in Boston, however. The Trans Period Pride event to have a consciousness-raising discussion about menstrual equity, has been canceled.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s “office of lgbtq advancement” is holding a “trans period pride” event to discuss menstrual equity & the experiences of transgender menstruators



The office received nearly $1 million in taxpayer funding this year



This is real



What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/nFpAuwWtw9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2026

UPDATE: library canceled https://t.co/tfdnsTe6wR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2026

Tax dollars for men pretending to have periods. Boston is a clown world — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) May 27, 2026

Why are we still doing this? — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) May 27, 2026

I made it nearly 44 years without hearing the phrase "menstrual equity" but, alas, here we are.



In other news, this is the dumbest thing I've seen in nearly 44 years. — Jeremy Morton (@jeremymorton) May 27, 2026

I really didn't think Boston could get any dumber.



Congratulations, Boston!#BostonStrong — Progressive New England (@ClownParty0000) May 27, 2026

Canceled? But they were going to have a catered dinner and free period underwear for all attendees.

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