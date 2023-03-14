Media, Lefties, Democrats … same thing. They all want people they disagree with to somehow be censored, silenced, throttled, held back, shadow banned, etcetera etcetera. And sadly, there are some on the Right who want the same thing.

They want to control the narrative.

They want to control what we see, hear, believe and think. In America.

Hey, we know this sounds nutty but the more we see from journos like Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi? It’s hard to think otherwise.

Look at this:

It’s for our own good, you guys! That way the SUPER SKEERY Trump MAGA Right and Greenwald Left (that’s a new one) can’t hurt us and stuff.

2023 just seems to get dumber and dumber.

And we thought 2022 was bad.

Greenwald continued:

People have to CARE.

And it feels like far too many do not as long as they’re not the ones getting censored.

Something like that.

Matt Taibbi with the assist.

Because TRUMP BAD.

And, apparently, Greenwald BAD.

Who knew?

***

***

