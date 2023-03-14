Media, Lefties, Democrats … same thing. They all want people they disagree with to somehow be censored, silenced, throttled, held back, shadow banned, etcetera etcetera. And sadly, there are some on the Right who want the same thing.

They want to control the narrative.

They want to control what we see, hear, believe and think. In America.

Hey, we know this sounds nutty but the more we see from journos like Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi? It’s hard to think otherwise.

Look at this:

From things that would have been mildly shocking a decade ago but now is 100% expected: A liberal journal urges that the establishment wings of both parties unite to block efforts from "the MAGA Trump right" and the left to reform warrantless NSA spying:https://t.co/CxZmEGaeoW pic.twitter.com/0OHrqxdpUC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2023

It’s for our own good, you guys! That way the SUPER SKEERY Trump MAGA Right and Greenwald Left (that’s a new one) can’t hurt us and stuff.

2023 just seems to get dumber and dumber.

And we thought 2022 was bad.

Greenwald continued:

The Democratic Party is the party of the CIA, FBI, NSA, DSH and Big Tech censorship. I've show polls proving this. Their leading magazines argue this explicitly. They revere the neocons who pioneered this view. What else is needed to end all residual doubts about this? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2023

People have to CARE.

And it feels like far too many do not as long as they’re not the ones getting censored.

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

-Benjamin Franklin — Natalie Argyle (@NatalieArgyle) March 14, 2023

They are afraid of true dissidents on the left and right. — Chazzen (@ChazzenHD) March 14, 2023

I'm old enough to remember when the Left actually cared about privacy rights and was screaming about the Patriot Act and the NSA. How things change… — King of the Black People 🇺🇸 (@kingofdablax) March 14, 2023

Censorship isn’t a covert operation in America anymore. It is now done with pride. — Ray 🇺🇸 (@WinstonSmitty23) March 14, 2023

Something like that.

Matt Taibbi with the assist.

Using the specter of Trump/MAGA to re-market FISA and sell digital censorship has been brilliant, politically. So many who were opposed previously are supporters now. https://t.co/1qTthWjqrw — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 14, 2023

Because TRUMP BAD.

And, apparently, Greenwald BAD.

Who knew?

***

***

