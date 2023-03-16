Woof, Kamala Harris just isn’t good at this. We get it, Stephen Colbert was trying to make Kamala look informed and relevant when it comes to Ukraine while taking a jab at DeSantis who they clearly already see as a threat but this was not good. Honestly, if someone wrote this response for her (and c’mon, you know Colbert made sure her team knew what they’d be asking her ahead of time) she should either learn her lines better or fire this speech writer.

Watch.

.@VP Kamala Harris shares her thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis calling the war in Ukraine a “territorial dispute.” #Colbert pic.twitter.com/ig1vPFEXRI — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 16, 2023

Colbert even sort of proverbially holds her hand and tries to help her along. Yikes. Also, notice how the audience sat silently when she finished because they weren’t sure what to do, and considering Colbert’s audience is a bunch of clapping seals, that says so much. And ain’t any of it any good.

Also, she’s starting to get Pelosi-itis with the way she flaps her arms and hands around.

Heh.

Well it isn't a war, yet, and she did say territorial in her reply 🤷 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 16, 2023

Wow. This woman, Kamala, who serves with Joe Biden, who is the President of the United States, has absolutely no friggin’ clue what she’s saying. That’s significant. It’s significant because the ability to make sense is very significant in terms of it’s significance.🙄🤦🏻‍♂️ — Brian😎🇺🇸 (@BrianMGC) March 16, 2023

It's not a territorial dispute, it's a territorial dispute, like, okay? — Miss Anthrope🏴🏴‍☠️🧂 (@Missanthrope72) March 16, 2023

TOTALLY.

You missed the part where it was her and her boss’ weakness that is to blame for Russian aggression — Sam_Miches (@Sam_iches) March 16, 2023

Colbert didn’t miss anything.

That's not an argument. It's just an insult. She's made no case for US involvement in the war between Russia & Ukrainehttps://t.co/dX0E11v6uP — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) March 16, 2023

Nope.

But at least she didn’t ramble on about how she is the vp for Joe Biden, who is the president, or the importance of spanning time because time should be spanned.

***

***

