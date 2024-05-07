One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young...
Northwestern Teaching Assistant Blames 'the Jews' for the Latest Crop of Anti-Semites

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:50 PM on May 07, 2024
Twitchy

Every day, some person in academia shows America why some of our Universities are basically worthless Leftist think tanks at this point. In this example, we present Nash Jenkins, a writer and Ph.D student at Northwestern. Oh, he is also a Teaching Assistant. Sigh.

Basically, it's the fault of the Jewish people because they haven't run a good enough PR campaign, evidently.

When your family members are murdered in their houses on a quiet Friday night, it's hard to put on a shiny media show. Sorry, Nash. Also, how did people like Nash, a very coddled person, grow up to have zero empathy?

They love to play this game where they obviously alluded to something, but then they say they didn't actually 'say' that.

Nash was much wiser in his youth. 

Nash clearly doesn't know about the search feature on Twitter. Imagine working to earn a Ph.D and not knowing how to search old tweets in seconds on Twitter! That's basic research 101!

They certainly have been busy lately!

They are just finding fellowship with one another online now.

The bigots had a rebrand.

That is the terrifying part.

They think we are too stupid to notice. We noticed.





