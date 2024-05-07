Northwestern Teaching Assistant Blames 'the Jews' for the Latest Crop of Anti-Semites

Every day, some person in academia shows America why some of our Universities are basically worthless Leftist think tanks at this point. In this example, we present Nash Jenkins, a writer and Ph.D student at Northwestern. Oh, he is also a Teaching Assistant. Sigh.

my sense, from both my time online and my actual ethnographic work, is that there were a lot of people who wouldn’t have self-identified as anti-semitic six months ago who now feel differently — nash jenkins🕴 (@pnashjenkins) May 7, 2024

Basically, it's the fault of the Jewish people because they haven't run a good enough PR campaign, evidently.

‘These Jews certainly have convinced a lot of people to hate them since last fall!’ (This is a teaching assistant at @Northwestern): https://t.co/laH3HWpooX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 7, 2024

When your family members are murdered in their houses on a quiet Friday night, it's hard to put on a shiny media show. Sorry, Nash. Also, how did people like Nash, a very coddled person, grow up to have zero empathy?

So what you're saying is that because Hamas attacked Israel, and Israel responded, you now hate Jews because you were hoping that Israel would just let itself be attacked with no repercussions? — Elazar Katsky (@ESKatsky) May 7, 2024

Where in that tweet did I suggest I was describing my own feelings lol — nash jenkins🕴 (@pnashjenkins) May 7, 2024

They love to play this game where they obviously alluded to something, but then they say they didn't actually 'say' that.

You had it so well! pic.twitter.com/pmfCwRpUqj — Sven-Erik Volberg (@poliitikasse) May 7, 2024

Nash was much wiser in his youth.

lol did you really go out of your way to search through my tweets for references to israel? you’re a grown man dude — nash jenkins🕴 (@pnashjenkins) May 7, 2024

Nash clearly doesn't know about the search feature on Twitter. Imagine working to earn a Ph.D and not knowing how to search old tweets in seconds on Twitter! That's basic research 101!

Most became anti-Semitic by end of day 10/7. — Mark Changizi (@MarkChangizi) May 7, 2024

Fortunately, we never relied on self-identification for figuring out who is an antisemite. @StopAntisemites is pretty good at identifying them for us. https://t.co/C1yx3Xdqqc — Bar Kokhba (@SimonBKokhba) May 7, 2024

They certainly have been busy lately!

Turns out college kids are complete idiots and easy to brainwash, Mao Zedong figured that one out in the 60's... https://t.co/ztD54zM0ua — Fryin' Fat-ams 🍟/Cryin' Sad-ams 😭 (@NotRyanAdams) May 7, 2024

So you’re saying that more people are willing to admit they are bigots who hate Jews than before 10/7.



Maybe these people were just always evil bigots? Just a thought. — Justin Redalen (@Justinredalen) May 7, 2024

They are just finding fellowship with one another online now.

Yep. The "free Palestine" camp is a modern mutation of the old antisemitic hate. — Schelling (@SchellingFWJ) May 7, 2024

The bigots had a rebrand.

Fixed It:

my sense, from both my time online and my actual ethnographic work, is that there were a lot of dorks who wouldn’t have self-identified as anti-semitic six months ago who now feel differently — xerxes x xiquez (@XXiquez) May 7, 2024

Yes, a lot more people feel comfortable being outwardly anti-semitic knowing it’s the overt position of their professors, teachers, and media & political idols. It’s called being brainwashed. — Jeremy (@jermysports) May 7, 2024

That is the terrifying part.

Jew haters never identify themselves that way. They sit and fester and hate and look for opportunities to publicly share their feelings or "epiphanies" when they think their absurd hate has become "justified". Incredible insights you have here. PhDumbass — RagnaRuach🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️🗡️🍌 (@criddycrud) May 7, 2024

They think we are too stupid to notice. We noticed.















