Vice President Kamala Harris was on Stephen Colbert’s show yesterday and naturally the lib host’s studio audience was a friendly one for the Democrat (outside the building was a different story).

The always helpful VP started off by reminding viewers that her boss, Joe Biden, is in fact the President of the United States:

KAMALA HARRIS: "I have the great privilege of serving with Joe Biden, who is president of the United States" pic.twitter.com/GdmA94wER7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 16, 2023

But allow Harris to expand on her role as VP working alongside Joe Biden, who is President of the United States:

Colbert stumps @VP Harris on what her job is. pic.twitter.com/gAAcRNjG2q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2023

Harris might have handled that question better if Colbert had asked her to draw a Venn diagram of her daily duties.

She’s the dumbest Vice President since Joe Biden. Which is funny because Joe Biden is the dumbest man to ever serve as President. https://t.co/ROG6sa9E2v — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) March 16, 2023

Interviewer: what is your job?

Me: well, my boss is a really great leader — Joe Pike just don’t call me late for dinner (@JoeP67jerseys) March 16, 2023

At least she didn’t explain the significance of the passage of time again.

How did she pass the bar exam? https://t.co/lyC2FHQEh2 — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) March 16, 2023

This quite literally be an SNL skit. https://t.co/oMpQuOeIDz — Mary Smith (@MarySmi36126717) March 16, 2023

Instead SNL will do something that mocks Trump… again.

“Your lips move, but I can’t hear what you’re saying” — 5280 Dave (@5280_dave) March 16, 2023

Par for the course for officials in this administration.

. @CBS has a show that runs cover for the ruling party. @StephenAtHome is the government protector. https://t.co/UjYQO4ix2V — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 16, 2023

Absolutely! Just listen to the audience’s reaction. It’s almost as if the studio is filled with Biden White House staffers.

