Vice President Kamala Harris was on Stephen Colbert’s show yesterday and naturally the lib host’s studio audience was a friendly one for the Democrat (outside the building was a different story).

The always helpful VP started off by reminding viewers that her boss, Joe Biden, is in fact the President of the United States:

But allow Harris to expand on her role as VP working alongside Joe Biden, who is President of the United States:

Harris might have handled that question better if Colbert had asked her to draw a Venn diagram of her daily duties.

Trending

At least she didn’t explain the significance of the passage of time again.

Instead SNL will do something that mocks Trump… again.

Par for the course for officials in this administration.

Absolutely! Just listen to the audience’s reaction. It’s almost as if the studio is filled with Biden White House staffers.

***

Related:

Fweedom! Vice President Kamala Harris says she asked her mommy why conservatives are bad

Ana Navarro shames Fox News for trying to make Kamala Harris look like ‘some kind of bumbling fool’

Look on Biden’s face when Kamala Harris just starts CACKLING says SO much and LOL (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenKamala HarrisStephen Colbert