Woke. Equity. What stupid times we’re living in.

It sure seems like our pals on the Left like to pretend people with brains in their heads (otherwise known as people on the Right) don’t understand the super-important and meaningful definition of woke. Yeah, we rolled our eyes as well. What they need to admit is they just keep on making up words and changing definitions of words to excuse their crap, ridiculous, and honestly embarrassing narratives.

Like woke.

Luckily, Dave Rubin was more than happy to educate everyone (especially TED LIEU) on what woke REALLY means.

The simple explanation of Woke is the belief in equal outcome over equal opportunity using race and/or sexuality to force conformity of thought on society. Racialized and sexualized socialism. https://t.co/wx286WzPb9 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 15, 2023

Racialized and sexualized socialism.

Bingo.

And DAMN, that’s good – that could actually and literally be the definition of woke if modern dictionaries hadn’t themselves gone totally woke.

Yes, everything is stupid.

Keep going.

It boils us all down to our immutable characteristics and then puts us in a hierarchy based on that. It’s anti individual, anti freedom and anti human. Regressive, not progressive. Any other lessons you need today, @tedlieu? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 15, 2023

Poor Ted Lieu … dude just keeps on stepping on his own … ummm … foot.

Yeah, that’s it. Foot.

It only got worse for ol’ Ted:

Yeah, congrats, big guy!

One more for you @tedlieu. When your friend and donor, millionaire white man Ed Buck was plying homeless black youth with meth and raping them, that might be what in Woke terms is known as “white privilege.” In reality he was just a scumbag, regardless of skin color. pic.twitter.com/XZGmKvD0up — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 15, 2023

Meep.

Told you guys it was brutal.

Think Ted knows what the definition of woke is NOW? Seems pretty damn obvious to us.

***

Related:

WATCH protesters HECKLE Kamala Harris after Stephen Colbert appearance and LOL-ouch (video)

Glenn Greenwald DRAGS media using MAGA Trump/Right to push digital censorship (Matt Taibbi assist)

Oversight Committee reveals 1st ‘suspicious activity report’ shows China sent money to 3 Bidens (thread)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!