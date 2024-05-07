Kristi Noem and Fox Host Engage in Heated Verbal Sparring Match About her Latest Book

As much as most people think it would be best for Kristi Noem to take a break, she just refuses. Today's interview on Fox led to a heated exchange with the host.

Governor Kristi Noem loses it on Fox host: “Enough. This interview is ridiculous what you are doing right now. You need to stop.” pic.twitter.com/kCs58ELfxo — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 7, 2024

Noem is on a book tour. It seems she should expect to be asked about her book. She wrote the book.

Why is she still doing interviews? This is insane. Everyone on her team should be fired for pushing her into this or allowing it to happen. There is no win here. No way that an interview on this subject can be anything but embarrassing for her. She should have done one interview… https://t.co/BGmN65Z3cN — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 7, 2024

She definitely needs a new team if they are suggesting she continue to hold the pedal to the metal.

GEEBUS. This is a Biden-level self-own series.

*You* put all of this stuff in *your* book that *YOU* ALSO READ for the audiobook version. *You* approved excerpts for prerelease promotion. Hachette is booking you to talk about your book and the things in it. Don't act offended or… https://t.co/hSRh9IPswF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 7, 2024

When two of the biggest names in conservative media suggest you take a break, you should probably take a break.

Hi Governor Noem, PR guy here with some friendly and free advice: STOP TALKING. https://t.co/0JRngKuvAt — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) May 7, 2024

Please.

My goodness. Kristi taking her career to the gravel pit this week. https://t.co/LIyasCWJBn — Tinfoil Baddie (@tinfoilbaddie) May 7, 2024

Her career is kind of like a smelly old male goat lately.

This is officially the worst book tour I've ever seen. https://t.co/FF22HoAeBK — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) May 7, 2024

I’ve done dozens of interviews with Stuart. He’s tough and he’s come at me on several occasions, always armed with facts and reasoned journalistic skepticism



Noem continues to embarrass herself — the patriots of South Dakota deserve better!



Cancel this joke of a publicity tour https://t.co/TXgOovMzzP — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 7, 2024

Yes, this is just Stuart doing a good job.

If Kristi Noem were Kristi Noem’s dog, and Kristi Noem’s dog behaved like this with Stuart Varney, what would Kristi Noem do? https://t.co/CZsqZTQfwP — Aaron McIntire (@DeaceProducer) May 7, 2024

Let's hope she doesn't eat chickens.

What’s ridiculous is shooting a dog for being a dog.



There are 3 reasons I could ever consider shooting a dog… 1. another dog is attacking my dog or family posing a threat to their life, 2. such a horrific, traumatic injury to ease suffering & 3. Old Yeller rabies & that’s it. https://t.co/RiPL1H8Xre — Adam (@aed12pitt) May 7, 2024

See, if she would just take a little vacation, people would have moved onto the next horrific behavior by a politician, but she keeps making it a story, day after day.

I've seen people set themselves on fire before.



I've never seen anyone pour more gas on the flames like this.



Somebody make her stop. https://t.co/0dHbNUsSLS — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) May 7, 2024

Oh, indeed, we are all saying "enough" Kristi. Run and tell that, home girl. https://t.co/nl3d7Mt5mw — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) May 7, 2024

She really needs to be filmed saving a toddler from drowning. The only way out of this news cycle for her. — Laughing Lions 🦁 (@LaffingLions) May 7, 2024

Maybe she can give a choking victim the Heimlich. She needs some good deed to save her.











