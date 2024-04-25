Chuck Schumer's Having Another Tantrum About the Supreme Court (Can MORE Threats Be Far Behind?)

FJB: Union Worker in New York Has a Message for the President
Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on April 25, 2024

You probably recall during the Roe v. Wade debate at the Supreme Court when Sen. Chuck Schumer made threats about conservative justices like the shameless goon that he is:

And you know what happened around that same time: 

In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be “shooting for 3” justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI. 

Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh’s home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like “most effective place to stab someone” and “quietest semi auto rifle,” the application states.

Schumer's back at it now that the Supreme Court is hearing arguments about Trump's claims of immunity:

Too bad that separate but equal branch doesn't answer to you, Chuck, no matter how much you weep and holler. 

Dems like Schumer often basically say "we have to kill 'democracy' to save it." 

Piece of work, or maybe some other word.

Think about it, senator.

Any scenario where Democrats don't get their way is a "grave threat to democracy."

