Chuck Schumer's Having Another Tantrum About the Supreme Court (Can MORE Threats Be Far Behind?)

You probably recall during the Roe v. Wade debate at the Supreme Court when Sen. Chuck Schumer made threats about conservative justices like the shameless goon that he is:

And you know what happened around that same time:

In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be “shooting for 3” justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI. Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh’s home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like “most effective place to stab someone” and “quietest semi auto rifle,” the application states.

Schumer's back at it now that the Supreme Court is hearing arguments about Trump's claims of immunity:

Today, SCOTUS hears Trump’s ridiculous claim of total immunity.



He's obviously not immune. SCOTUS is only protecting Trump and slowing his trial.



SCOTUS should not have taken this case or frozen the district court.



SCOTUS speeds up trials when it wants—but not in this case. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 25, 2024

Too bad that separate but equal branch doesn't answer to you, Chuck, no matter how much you weep and holler.

The people screaming “democracy is at stake” love to trash all the parts of the constitution and the checks and balances of the republic just because it isn’t under their power. No one pushes more misinformation about the Supreme Court than Chuck and he loves to threaten them. https://t.co/8UQYK4uz7o — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) April 25, 2024

Dems like Schumer often basically say "we have to kill 'democracy' to save it."

Notice you had cops remove protestors from in front of your home but encouraged protestors to picket in front of Conservative justices, you’re a real piece of work, you’re a terrible person who has done incalculable harm to our country. https://t.co/gRR2Fq1P7L — Harry (@harrytpk) April 25, 2024

Piece of work, or maybe some other word.

Ask your doctor if crying more is right for you — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 25, 2024

Think about it, senator.

Here we go. Trashing the other branch when you disagree with the way the law works. Why does the law only work when it's in YOUR favor, Senator? — NOT Jim :-) (@JeRrE1776) April 25, 2024

Any scenario where Democrats don't get their way is a "grave threat to democracy."