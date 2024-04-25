WATCH: Jewish NYU Professor SMACKS DOWN Campus Protest Hypocrisy

Iran’s Supreme Leader Issues Statement of Support for Pro-Hamas Protesters
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on April 25, 2024
Meme

As 'protests' rage on college campuses from New York to California, one Jewish NYU professor is not afraid to call out the blatant hypocrisy the college campuses are engaged in.

Advertisement

Scott Galloway is a voice of sanity in a sea of craziness:

He's 100% correct.

No other group would be the target of such ongoing hate and attacks on campus. Authorities would have shut that down ages ago, and all the students involved would have been expelled.

Hell, the Left digs up old tweets of students and gets them expelled for far, far less.

More from the New York Post:

A Jewish NYU professor tore into anti-Israel student protesters, calling out the “double standard” that allows them to spread antisemitism when hate spread about other groups would never be tolerated.

“I can tell you, if I went into the NYU square with a white hood on and said, ‘Lynch the blacks’ or ‘Burn the gays,’ my ID would be shut off by that night,” Scott Galloway, an NYU Stern School of Business professor, told MSNBC on Tuesday.

His commentary comes as anti-Israel protests continue to roil NYU and other college campuses in the Big Apple and across the nation, disrupting classes with clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel students and leading to the arrests of over 130 NYU students Monday.

Brett T.
We saw the same double standard during COVID. Protesting lockdowns was a public health risk, but BLM/Antifa protests were allowed. Because science.

Yep. Same purpose and mentality. Disruption, bullying, and intimidation.

And it's time we made them live by their own rules.

Yes, it does.

Exactly. It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

After saying this on MSNBC, another university might not have him.

Sickening beyond belief.

Bigotry for the 'right' cause is acceptable to them.

Yep. No lies detected.

And hypocrisy.

We all know why.

It can put his job at risk. Which is why saying this took guts.

And anti-conservative bias. This didn't happen overnight. The foundations were laid years ago.

Probably the most shocking thing of all.

Yep.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM COLLEGE HAMAS HYPOCRISY ISRAEL NYU

