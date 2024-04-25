WATCH: Jewish NYU Professor SMACKS DOWN Campus Protest Hypocrisy

As 'protests' rage on college campuses from New York to California, one Jewish NYU professor is not afraid to call out the blatant hypocrisy the college campuses are engaged in.

Scott Galloway is a voice of sanity in a sea of craziness:

NEW: Jewish NYU professor Scott Galloway blasts the double standard of the anti-Israel protests, says he would be fired if he said “l*nch the blacks or b*rn the gays.”



“I can tell you, if I went into the NYU square with a white hood on and said, ‘l*nch the blacks or b*rn the… pic.twitter.com/0NI6NlNTf6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 24, 2024

No other group would be the target of such ongoing hate and attacks on campus. Authorities would have shut that down ages ago, and all the students involved would have been expelled.

Hell, the Left digs up old tweets of students and gets them expelled for far, far less.

A Jewish NYU professor tore into anti-Israel student protesters, calling out the “double standard” that allows them to spread antisemitism when hate spread about other groups would never be tolerated. “I can tell you, if I went into the NYU square with a white hood on and said, ‘Lynch the blacks’ or ‘Burn the gays,’ my ID would be shut off by that night,” Scott Galloway, an NYU Stern School of Business professor, told MSNBC on Tuesday. His commentary comes as anti-Israel protests continue to roil NYU and other college campuses in the Big Apple and across the nation, disrupting classes with clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel students and leading to the arrests of over 130 NYU students Monday.

We saw the same double standard during COVID. Protesting lockdowns was a public health risk, but BLM/Antifa protests were allowed. Because science.

These protesters are the new BLM and on another election year nonetheless — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) April 24, 2024

Yep. Same purpose and mentality. Disruption, bullying, and intimidation.

He's not wrong... Democrats make the rules though. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 24, 2024

And it's time we made them live by their own rules.

This shows an absolute double standard. It doesn't matter what their pissed about, they're just allowed to get away with anything they want. It needs to stop!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) April 24, 2024

There’s a big double standard for anti-Israel protests.



The antisemites get to do whatever they want with little to no consequences.



Yet anti-Palestine protestors get shut down immediately.



The Establishment loves Islam and hates the Jewish people.



That’s why this happens. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 24, 2024

It might be time for these professors to resign and go to another university to teach. There aren't going to be any changes, anytime soon. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 24, 2024

After saying this on MSNBC, another university might not have him.

I agree with him. The double standard is on full display, and it is sickening. — eve (@eveforamerica) April 24, 2024

Some bigotry is fine for Ivy League officials. https://t.co/J3UMDH1djS — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 24, 2024

Bigotry for the 'right' cause is acceptable to them.

He's 100% right. What you're seeing on these campuses is nothing but endorsement of evil. https://t.co/t4Hhc9RuhF — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) April 24, 2024

It took guts for this professor to say this on "BSNBC" (where journalism goes to die...actually where it's been dead for a LONG time.) But why the double standard in allowing hate for Jews? It's wrong whether coming from skinhead idiots or pro-Hamas idiots. https://t.co/11vV0ZeKwP — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 24, 2024

Many who join the protests are just run of the mill antisemites. Even recognition of this fact can put a professor's job at risk. https://t.co/taXI7q8qZD — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) April 25, 2024

It can put his job at risk. Which is why saying this took guts.

Fair points, but this is precisely when to show history of consequence-free anti-white racism at universities, and expect a consistent standard from him & others who make these points https://t.co/nUagpJ4WCL — Pragmata Americana (@demontage2000) April 24, 2024

And anti-conservative bias. This didn't happen overnight. The foundations were laid years ago.

MSNBC actually allows NYU Professor to actually speak + make moral sense! https://t.co/hAhzDGihGU — Kevin Gull (@kevg56) April 24, 2024

Agree with everything this guy just said. https://t.co/Hz4qNqB5Kc — Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) April 24, 2024

