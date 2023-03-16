Ted Lieu … and here we thought only Eric Swalwell could give Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a run for her money as the dumbest Democrat in the House. Ted is really working hard to get himself in the running although if we’re being honest, we’re not entirely sure he’s going to ever outdo a guy who farted on national television or a socialist under an ethics investigation for not paying workers.

But hey, he gave it the old Democrat try by picking a fight with Ben Shapiro about child hunger:

Dear @benshapiro: Your remarks are dumb. Let’s do math. Say a kid should eat 21 meals a week. School lunches provide 5 of those meals, solving nearly one-fourth of the problem. That’s pretty good. Oh and how about you miss one of your meals five days a week and see how you feel. https://t.co/uytdOgiLlB — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 15, 2023

Ted is, of course, missing the bigger picture that Ben is talking about. Then again, Democrats have never been big-picture people and probably do think a child having one meal a day somehow solves child hunger. It’s a much bigger issue than that but Ted is more concerned about scoring points on Ben than he is actually feeding children.

Ben fired back.

Dear Ted: if you think the key thing standing between kids and starvation is school lunch, that's silly. If a child is on the verge of starvation, you must call CPS, not spend hundreds of millions on disproportionately unhealthy lunches, a huge percentage of which are discarded. https://t.co/dyddNbRpoJ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 15, 2023

But hey, nice try Ted.

Ultimately, Ted was trying to make Ben look HEARTLESS for understanding that poverty is much bigger than a school lunch but as usual, that didn’t go over so hot for Ted. We get it, Ted figures picking a fight with someone like Ben (even if he does get whooped) will get him a lot of clicks, taps, and attention but still.

If Ted was remotely interested in people missing a meal, he would do something about the starving, homeless veterans, that litter the sidewalks of his constituency. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 15, 2023

Dear Ted, It's one thing to feed the poor and needy. It's theft to force childless couples to pay for meals that the parents can afford. Oh, and I seldom get around to eating 2 meals a day, let alone 3. So, challenge accepted. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) March 15, 2023

What will solve the problem is at home, with the parents, Ted. We lived in poverty growing up and as refugees. We had our two meals at school. Our parents worked two jobs to provide the other one or two meals at home, for 6 kids. Not a gov problem. — The Emmy (Pronouns: Astros Fan/Astros Die-Hard) (@thammasine) March 16, 2023

His point is that if the kid is ONLY eating school lunch he’s still hungry, and the problem is much bigger. The kid’s entire life needs to change. — RUDY! (@callmedrlike) March 15, 2023

DING DING DING.

Seems pretty obvious unless you’re a raging insane Democrat looking for cred with other insane Democrats.

