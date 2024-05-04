America LAST: Biden Opens Obamacare to DACA Recipients While 25 MILLION Americans Go...
Taylor Lorenz's UNHINGED Comments About LGBTQ Rights in Florida, Texas Make Don Lemon Look Sane

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on May 04, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

Ah, Taylor Lorenz. She's an endless source of entertainment, bewilderment, and downright lunacy.

Take for example, her recent interview with Don Lemon.

Florida and Texas are just like Gaza! They throw people off roofs!

She's incredible.

You said it.

Leftism. That's what.

Desperation is one word for it.

Quite the accomplishment, given some of the loony stuff Don Lemon has said.

Like the Three Stooges, but not funny.

In a mask. In 2024.

Peak Taylor Lorenz, really.

Wild is an understatement.

She must have some serious dirt on someone.

It's the only explanation we can come up with.

Laughed out loud at this. Well done.

No lies detected.

Oof.

This isn't stupidity, it's intentional inflammation of the social media mobs.

You could even call it 'stochastic terrorism', right, Taylor?

Are you suggesting Taylor do her job as a journalist and research fact?

What a novel concept!

It'll never happen, though.

Tags: DON LEMON FLORIDA GAZA HOMOPHOBIA LGBT TEXAS

