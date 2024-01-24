NBC News Publishes Its Hit Piece on ‘Far-Right Influencer’ Chaya Raichik

M-I-C-K-E- Whyyyyy Did 'The Daily Show' Do This? Disney and DeSantis Skit Falls...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on January 24, 2024
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, an NBC News reporter reached out to "far-right influencer" Chaya Raichik, founder of Libs of TikTok, for comment on a story he was preparing on her appointment to the Oklahoma State Department of Education Library Media Advisory Committee. "How do you plan to use your skills to 'benefit Oklahoma students and their families?'" he asked.

Raichik responded with a collage of sexually explicit images from books like "Gender Queer" and "Flamer" and asked the reporter, "Do you think this is appropriate for kids in school?" Matt Lavietes said he'd like to talk more, but he didn't answer the question.

The hit piece Lavietes was preparing went live Wednesday, with this tweet:

"A far-right influencer who was accused of instigating bomb threats last year against a school library in Tulsa." Yeah, that sounds unbiased.

Lavietes wrote for NBC OUT:

A far-right influencer who was accused of instigating bomb threats against a school library in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last year has been named an adviser to a state library committee, the head of the state Education Department announced Tuesday.

Chaya Raichik, who runs the incendiary Libs of TikTok social media accounts and is not an Oklahoma resident, was appointed to the Education Department’s Library Media Advisory Committee.

Raichik’s Libs of TikTok accounts have more than 3 million combined followers on X and Instagram. Its content — which is often laced with bigoted rhetoric — generally singles out LGBTQ people, drag queens and their employers, and it criticizes them for promoting diversity, inclusion and equity efforts. 

In addition to last year’s scare in Tulsa, posts by the account have preceded several bomb threats to schools, libraries and hospitals across the country in recent years. 

So this is about her "incendiary" X account which "is often laced with bigoted rhetoric" singling out LGBTQ people and drag queens.

Once again, all Raichik does is repost videos that people have posted publicly online. For that, she's been called a "stochastic terrorist," inciting her followers to call in bomb threats.

As this editor has noted, NBC News really seems to be going all-in on leftist propaganda.

"Are you linked to his actions?"

Yeah, we're not shedding a tear over those 115 layoffs at the Los Angeles Times.

Why does NBC News want sexually graphic material in school libraries?

Not to be left out, but Rolling Stone, which was almost sued into oblivion for falsely accusing a fraternity of gang rape, also developed a sudden interest in Oklahoma school libraries:

Not wanting graphic sexual images in school libraries is being "culture-war obsessed." We know which side of the culture war Rolling Stone is on.

Libs of TikTok holds up a mirror to progressives and they don't like what they see. We'll note that neither NBC News nor Rolling Stone ran any of the images Raichik posted.

And it's pathetic for NBC News to put this under their "OUT" banner — are there any LGBTQ authors who are able to write a book for children that's not sexually explicit?

Keep up the good work, Chaya.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
