NBC News Publishes Its Hit Piece on ‘Far-Right Influencer’ Chaya Raichik

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, an NBC News reporter reached out to "far-right influencer" Chaya Raichik, founder of Libs of TikTok, for comment on a story he was preparing on her appointment to the Oklahoma State Department of Education Library Media Advisory Committee. "How do you plan to use your skills to 'benefit Oklahoma students and their families?'" he asked.

Raichik responded with a collage of sexually explicit images from books like "Gender Queer" and "Flamer" and asked the reporter, "Do you think this is appropriate for kids in school?" Matt Lavietes said he'd like to talk more, but he didn't answer the question.

The hit piece Lavietes was preparing went live Wednesday, with this tweet:

A far-right influencer who was accused of instigating bomb threats last year against a school library in Tulsa has been named an adviser to a state library committee, the head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education says. https://t.co/joS0KS5Xfi — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 24, 2024

"A far-right influencer who was accused of instigating bomb threats last year against a school library in Tulsa." Yeah, that sounds unbiased.

Lavietes wrote for NBC OUT:

A far-right influencer who was accused of instigating bomb threats against a school library in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last year has been named an adviser to a state library committee, the head of the state Education Department announced Tuesday. Chaya Raichik, who runs the incendiary Libs of TikTok social media accounts and is not an Oklahoma resident, was appointed to the Education Department’s Library Media Advisory Committee. Raichik’s Libs of TikTok accounts have more than 3 million combined followers on X and Instagram. Its content — which is often laced with bigoted rhetoric — generally singles out LGBTQ people, drag queens and their employers, and it criticizes them for promoting diversity, inclusion and equity efforts. In addition to last year’s scare in Tulsa, posts by the account have preceded several bomb threats to schools, libraries and hospitals across the country in recent years.

So this is about her "incendiary" X account which "is often laced with bigoted rhetoric" singling out LGBTQ people and drag queens.

Once again, all Raichik does is repost videos that people have posted publicly online. For that, she's been called a "stochastic terrorist," inciting her followers to call in bomb threats.

I AM OFFICIALLY ACCUSING MATT OF BEING A “KNOWN CLOWN.” From now on please refer to him as “known clown Matt Lavietes.” After all, he’s been accused of it. https://t.co/HxvPg7I4Iu — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 24, 2024

Hey @NBCNews - “accused of instigating bomb threats?” Accused by… you?



You think @libsoftiktok was involved in terrorism?



If you are outraged by “instigating” terrorism… we should really talk about the @FBI.



“Have I got a story for you…” - ‘far-right’ podcast host https://t.co/CFHih2nwaM — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) January 24, 2024

Hold on… It was your shithole network that wrongly accused her in the first place. Now you are referencing your own network’s defamatory accusations?



I hope she sues you.



You deserve to go bankrupt.



You deserve to be mocked and ridiculed for the rest of your life. pic.twitter.com/5Noih86Xpw — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 24, 2024

As this editor has noted, NBC News really seems to be going all-in on leftist propaganda.

You guys are such morons. This is defamation. Anybody can call for bomb threats against anyone. Attack them and not @LibsofTikTok



Also, you guys are FAR LEFT propagandists. That is clear to everyone. So, enjoy the ratio. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 24, 2024

In 2007, one of the worst mass killers in the U.S. sent your newsroom a package of content that you then used to air on your programs. What inspired the gunman, who killed 32 people at Virginia Tech, to trust and like your newsroom so much that he sent you exclusive material? Are… — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2024

"Are you linked to his actions?"

"Accused" of bogus nonsense.



Reminder: NBC is no longer a news organization. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 24, 2024

“Was accused” - what lazy passive voice you’re using. Activist “journalist” hacks write up a bunch of hit pieces on @ChayaRaichik10 just so they can say “some people say” terrible things about her.



You don’t hate the media enough. — (((Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn))) (@BadtotheBohn) January 24, 2024

You forgot to mention it was the news media that falsely accused her of instigating bomb threats. Kinda important detail. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) January 24, 2024

The far-right practice of not giving kids books about jizz drinking. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 24, 2024

Cry about it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 24, 2024

It’s going to be wonderful watching your company go the way of CNN. — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) January 24, 2024

Wow NBC. You guys are really reaching on this. Embarrassing journalism. — Live🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@22liv22) January 24, 2024

What a horrible fake news headline. — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 24, 2024

@nbcnews is accused of instigating death threats against Libs of TikTok for their misleading headline... See how that works? — Kristi Leigh (@KristiLeighTV) January 24, 2024

As journalists are being laid off and the media has lost all trust with Americans… you folks actually thought “accused of instigating” was good journalism? The decline of journalism is a suicide, not a murder. Pathetic. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) January 24, 2024

Yeah, we're not shedding a tear over those 115 layoffs at the Los Angeles Times.

She’s just pushing for the removal of porn from public schools. Calm down. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) January 24, 2024

Why does NBC News want sexually graphic material in school libraries?

"Accused?"



You got a police report or charges for this? — Joshua Smith from Break The Cycle (@JoshuaAtLarge) January 24, 2024

This is the best you can do? — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) January 24, 2024

Not to be left out, but Rolling Stone, which was almost sued into oblivion for falsely accusing a fraternity of gang rape, also developed a sudden interest in Oklahoma school libraries:

Oklahoma’s culture war-obsessed superintendent has appointed professional harasser Chaya Raichik — of the account Libs of TikTok — to the state’s Department of Education Library Media Advisory Committee.



Story: https://t.co/1Hx1aceM8p pic.twitter.com/WUiuC1NkGb — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 23, 2024

The editorial leadership of this publication, both then and now, are sh—. One would hope you’d reform toward less biased writing after you were found liable for a hoax rape story. https://t.co/jwjeSksOQR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2024

No surprise you guys want kids to have access to porn... https://t.co/NQUdBJ5QRS — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) January 23, 2024

Outstanding — The Goat (@Pebo4Real) January 23, 2024

Things are getting awesome in Oklahoma. First @DustyDeevers, now this. Overton Window shifting HARD. — One of Those Daves (@DavePosMil) January 24, 2024

Not wanting graphic sexual images in school libraries is being "culture-war obsessed." We know which side of the culture war Rolling Stone is on.

Libs of TikTok holds up a mirror to progressives and they don't like what they see. We'll note that neither NBC News nor Rolling Stone ran any of the images Raichik posted.

And it's pathetic for NBC News to put this under their "OUT" banner — are there any LGBTQ authors who are able to write a book for children that's not sexually explicit?

Keep up the good work, Chaya.

