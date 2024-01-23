Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece

We always get a kick out of these screenshots of emails from reporters. It's obvious they already have the story written, and are just doing some journalism by reaching out for comment from the person they're preparing a hit piece on. NBC News' Matt Lavietes noticed that Raichik had been appointed to the Oklahoma State Department of Education Library Media Advisory Committee. "How do you plan to help Walters make Oklahoma 'safer for kids and friendly to parents'? How do you plan to use your skills to 'benefit Oklahoma students and their families?'"

Advertisement

Suddenly NBC News is interested in the Oklahoma Department of Education.

Raichik sent a composite of graphic images from "Gender Queer," "This Book Is Gay," "Flamer," and "Let's Talk About It." Keep in mind that NBC News couldn't broadcast the images from these books even if they wanted to.

"Do you think this is appropriate for kids in school?" Raichik replied. Lavietes didn't have an answer for that.

Here come the hit pieces from @NBCNews because I want schools to remove p*rn. @mattlavietes refused to answer if p*rn like this is appropriate for kids in schools.



Why is he having such a hard time answering it? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R12iGkFrmk — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 23, 2024

A couple of years ago, NBC News took credit for alerting the ACLU to "the movement to ban school library books dealing with sexuality and gender" — experts say.

The investigation, which stemmed from an ACLU complaint based largely on reporting by @NBCNews, @propublica & @texastribune, appears to be the first explicitly tied to the movement to ban school library books dealing with sexuality and gender, experts say. https://t.co/OmCfC23eri — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2022

Raichik was smart to turn this around. Why does NBC News want books with graphic sexually explicit images in school libraries?

Last year, NBC News jumped on the story of Amanda Gorman's poem being "banned," when in reality it was just reshelved for older readers. It was still there, in the same library, just on a different shelf. But NBC News ran with it anyway.

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first National Youth Poet Laureate, has spoken out against what she describes as a book ban after access to the poem she recited at President Biden’s inauguration was limited at a Florida school. https://t.co/ku3lyiFT7P — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 24, 2023

So we don't have a lot of trust when it comes to NBC News and book "bans."

Pronouns in bio. He's on Team Groomer. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) January 23, 2024

I think his answer speaks volumes. He clearly does support it. It’s a very simple yes or no question. All you want and we want is for kids to be safe in schools without learning this nonsense. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 23, 2024

What are your qualifications?



Let's see...



1. I have a soul.

2. I don't want to see young children sëxualized or groomed in schools by pervs

3. I have common sense

4. I've called out the debauchery that is occurring in our schools

5. Should I continue? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 23, 2024

If I had pulled a few girls aside in my classroom and showed them those pictures I would have been fired.



If I had showed the whole class those pictures as part of a lesson plan, they’d have called me an “inclusive pioneer.” — Frank McCormick | Chalkboard Heresy (@CBHeresy) January 23, 2024

Every hit piece by these activist journalists gives you more exposure and makes you more popular.



Simple question Matt: Porn in schools, yes or no?



I remember university presidents who couldn’t answer simple yes/no questions too. — Aaron Hill (@AaronHill1980) January 23, 2024

Advertisement

Did it really matter what you said? He wrote the article before the DM. — Ryan Richey (@RyanRicheyTX) January 23, 2024

Exactly.

What are her qualifications? She can recognize sexually explicit material when she sees it.

***