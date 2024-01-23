Los Angeles Times Employees Beginning to Be Laid Off

As Twitchy reported earlier, employees at the Los Angeles Times claimed that management had locked them out of Slack, their internal chat channel, where they were making plans to go on strike.

Advertisement

It sounds like employees at the Los Angeles Times have bigger problems than being locked out of Slack, as they're being laid off.

News: Employees at the Los Angeles Times are beginning to be notified that they are being laid off. — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) January 23, 2024

Any time the corporate media downsizes the people should celebrate.



Remember that they hate you. pic.twitter.com/OZfNWp8y2S — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) January 23, 2024

And nothing of value was lost. pic.twitter.com/RthPlzGcOG — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) January 23, 2024

well, they can just start their own newspaper, right? — BrunoNation (@TonyBrunoNation) January 23, 2024

Hope they all learn to code. — Allen (@AllenIn2022) January 23, 2024

Or build solar panels for the Pentagon roof.

Couldn’t happen to a better industry. — rigo man (@rigoman14) January 23, 2024

Does severance include a period of continued Slack usage? Seemed like that was their key demand. — New Old Agenda (@NewOldAgenda) January 23, 2024

Are they firing their guy who spent a month after 10/7 arguing on here that "babies weren't beheaded they were shot and their heads fell off"? — Imperial Core Limestone Company (@Cactus4Math) January 23, 2024

What happens when a spoiled, silver spoon, socialist princess is running your paper. — quatroquatro (@markbgger) January 23, 2024

Well at least those reporters will be comforted by the fact that they deserved it. Every single one of them deserves to lose their job — DanDanDaManMan (@ODrizzyNDaHizzy) January 23, 2024

And in an election year, no less. Who will protect us from all the disinformation on X?

The Los Angeles Times is no different from the Washington Post or the New York Times, so the whole thing was sort of redundant.

This journalist’s tweet bemoaning layoffs and including this at the end and really just not getting it is 🧑‍🍳 💋 pic.twitter.com/IKNMdi5iKi — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 23, 2024





***