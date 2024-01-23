Oof! San Fran Chronicle Columnist Falls on Her Face Chiding In-N-Out for Not...
Los Angeles Times Employees Beginning to Be Laid Off

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on January 23, 2024

As Twitchy reported earlier, employees at the Los Angeles Times claimed that management had locked them out of Slack, their internal chat channel, where they were making plans to go on strike.

It sounds like employees at the Los Angeles Times have bigger problems than being locked out of Slack, as they're being laid off.

Or build solar panels for the Pentagon roof.

And in an election year, no less. Who will protect us from all the disinformation on X?

The Los Angeles Times is no different from the Washington Post or the New York Times, so the whole thing was sort of redundant.


***

