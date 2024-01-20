Los Angeles Times Management Locks Employees Out of Slack

Photo Shows American 'War Crime' Committed Against Fleeing 'Civilians'
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 20, 2024
Twitchy

If you don't know what Slack is, it's like Twitter, but internal to a corporation. For example, New York Times employees posted the same message to their Slack channel after the Times published an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton: “Running this puts black New York Times staff in danger.” That led to the op-ed page editor being sent packing.

Advertisement

Now employees at the Los Angeles Times are saying that management has locked them out of Slack.

Oh no.

If we're reading this correctly, management isn't letting them use their work computers to plan their strike.

We're not rooting for either side here — we'd love to see the Los Angeles Times implode.

***

