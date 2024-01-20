Los Angeles Times Management Locks Employees Out of Slack

If you don't know what Slack is, it's like Twitter, but internal to a corporation. For example, New York Times employees posted the same message to their Slack channel after the Times published an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton: “Running this puts black New York Times staff in danger.” That led to the op-ed page editor being sent packing.

Now employees at the Los Angeles Times are saying that management has locked them out of Slack.

Annnnnnd management is now locking us out of Slack



One by one @latguild members were making heartfelt Slack posts about saving the newsroom, calling for LAT management to negotiate in good faith, honor the contract and offer buyouts so that layoffs would be as humane as possible https://t.co/sduDj98WOu — Kiera Feldman (@kierafeldman) January 19, 2024

UPDATE: LA Times management just locked us out of Slack, where we’ve been voicing our support for each other and our strike since early this morning.



What a disappointing response from them — shutting us out instead of engaging with our dissent.@latguild https://t.co/rf76rLuqrO — jonah valdez (@jonahmv) January 19, 2024

Oh no.

One behalf of many Americans let me say that your suffering brings us nothing but glee and the more you complain the more giddy we get — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 19, 2024

Strikes don't work if your job has no value. Watching them realize this as they live tweet it is most valuable thing they've done in their careers. — Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) January 19, 2024

Co-signed. Fuck the LA Times writers pic.twitter.com/n1m96bgyma — Libertarian Party of Kenton County (@LPKentonCounty) January 19, 2024

100%. Striking is only a smart move if you aren't replaceable by the next morning. The problem they're going to face is that fakey corporate "journalists" are so numerous that one comes free with the purchase of a Totino's party pack. — NEHWind (@NEHWind) January 19, 2024

Honestly, I feel some level of empathy for nearly every criminal on the planet and yet this particular story made my heart grow three sizes — TD (@trawen87) January 19, 2024

The meltdown is beyond entertaining. — 🇺🇸Mary🇺🇸 (@mlh247) January 20, 2024

It's wild to think people that knowingly ruin our country FOR CLICKS think we should sympathize. Nope. Get wrecked. — Keith Smithers (@keithsmithers13) January 20, 2024

We will miss the mental gymnastics you ideologues bring! pic.twitter.com/chTbZ8RsqV — Jojo Wallace (X Gon Give It To Ya) (@Jojo744041) January 20, 2024

I'm happy that you are sad. — Nick Searcy, iNSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 20, 2024

Your paper is dog shit pic.twitter.com/Lba6tIf1qg — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) January 19, 2024

Are you serious?



Talk about not having any self-awareness. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 20, 2024

This is called “schadenfreude,” and I’m here for it. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) January 20, 2024

Have you considered using an AI platform to draft a compelling response to management? — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) January 20, 2024

Make your own newspaper — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 20, 2024

Man. I'm sorry you're dealing with having your dissenting opinions censored on a privately owned platform. That really stinks. — Joshua Wells (@joshuawells) January 20, 2024

If we're reading this correctly, management isn't letting them use their work computers to plan their strike.

I've only been alive for half a century, but I would always corroborate work actions and personal communications on non-company venues.

Maybe it's just me? — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) January 20, 2024

I hear the solar panel industry is hiring. — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) January 20, 2024

“Filipinx” I’m dying from laughter over here — Turbulence Modeling (@eskomobar) January 20, 2024

We're not rooting for either side here — we'd love to see the Los Angeles Times implode.

