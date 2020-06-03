It appears as though a lot of New York Times writers and other employees are getting the vapors Wednesday upon finding out that the paper has run an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton arguing for the military to move in and quell the rioting and looting that’s going on in major cities (even though the George Floyd protests have been “mostly peaceful”).

They’re all tweeting the same thing: “Running this puts black New York Times staff in danger.”

Editorial page editor James Bennet understands that Cotton’s op-ed is painful to read and even dangerous.

This headline from CBS News likely put a white businessman’s life in danger, but whatever.

