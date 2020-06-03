It appears as though a lot of New York Times writers and other employees are getting the vapors Wednesday upon finding out that the paper has run an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton arguing for the military to move in and quell the rioting and looting that’s going on in major cities (even though the George Floyd protests have been “mostly peaceful”).
They’re all tweeting the same thing: “Running this puts black New York Times staff in danger.”
NYT reporters in a rare open revolt over the opinion side running Tom Cotton’s op-Ed calling to deploy the military to “restore order.” pic.twitter.com/MgLuR8EunJ
— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) June 3, 2020