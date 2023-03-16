It’s not every day we see a reporter telling a Democrat to get the Hell out of their city. Typically, most reporters (unless they work for Fox News) do everything they can to protect Democrats and make them seem less evil and less stupid than they really are.

So this video of reporter William Kelly doing just THAT to Lori Lightfoot?

Whoa.

So much whoa.

ALL the whoa.

Watch:

What he said and then some.

Although, if he could’ve worked in a Beetlejuice that would have been LEGENDARY.

Lori Lightfoot confronted by reporter who was booted from press briefings: 'Get the hell out of my city' https://t.co/fGDE9jmyBP — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 16, 2023

Americans are done.

From Fox News:

A Chicago reporter who filed a lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot for allegedly silencing him by pulling his city press credentials fired back at her yet again in a fierce exchange at a Wednesday city council meeting. “You shut down our schools, you shut down the churches, you shut down the businesses. You did the one thing I thought could never happen: As somebody who was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, I never thought in my life that I would ever see the city of Chicago brought down so low,” reporter William Kelly slammed Lightfoot.

Aww, there is more to this story.

No wonder he’s pissed.

That’s awesome!!!! Good for him! — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) March 16, 2023

Hey, we didn’t actually say it.

Well, we did but not like this.

So there.

YOU’RE NOT THE BOSS OF US.

*heh*

***

***

