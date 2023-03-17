Welp, this was embarrassing for Biden. We’ll just add it to the, ‘Embarrassing Biden Moments’ column we keep for shiznits and giggles.

It’s not like Arizona even made it to the Sweet Sixteen … they were OUT in the first round, losing to the 15th-seeded team, Princeton. Hey, a lot of people probably had Arizona winning that game and they may even have had them winning the whole thing HOWEVER, they are not the President of the United States.

This was not a great look for Sleepy Joe.

Biden picked Arizona to win the Championship. Arizona just lost to 15th seeded Princeton. https://t.co/enyHNLLooi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 16, 2023

These are truly unforced errors, Team Biden. Just sayin’. Nobody expected Joe to put out his bracket, even those of us who think Obama is the one actually calling the shots. *cough cough*

SPOILER ALERT: Biden didn't really pick his own bracket. — THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) March 16, 2023

He’ll turn in the winning bracket after the tournament’s over. — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) March 17, 2023

Oof he had UVA going to the elite 8 too… — James Hampson (@jameshampson35) March 16, 2023

Same here. I’m glad I don’t have my finger on the nuke button. — Ruben on Wry (@ItsHowEyeRoll5) March 17, 2023

True dat.

Take ALL the L’s!

