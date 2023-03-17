Dr. Rachel Levine says changing kids’ genders will soon be fully embraced.

In fact, he … sorry … she said, ‘Wheels will turn on this.’

Yeah, no.

From Fox News:

Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Rachel Levine promised that medically changing kids’ genders will soon be normalized.

Levine praised the “gender-affirming care” at the Pediatric Grand Rounds session at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Levine was invited to speak at the event about the Florida Parental Rights in Education law and the political implications of gender reassignment surgery taking place at children’s hospitals.

Levine also said gender-affirming care for minors had the “highest support” of the Biden administration.

“But I’m a positive and optimistic person, and I choose to be positive, and optimistic. And I think that the wheels will turn on this,” Levine said.