Dr. Rachel Levine says changing kids’ genders will soon be fully embraced.
In fact, he … sorry … she said, ‘Wheels will turn on this.’
Yeah, no.
— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 17, 2023
From Fox News:
Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Rachel Levine promised that medically changing kids’ genders will soon be normalized.
Levine praised the “gender-affirming care” at the Pediatric Grand Rounds session at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Levine was invited to speak at the event about the Florida Parental Rights in Education law and the political implications of gender reassignment surgery taking place at children’s hospitals.
Levine also said gender-affirming care for minors had the “highest support” of the Biden administration.
“But I’m a positive and optimistic person, and I choose to be positive, and optimistic. And I think that the wheels will turn on this,” Levine said.
What a freakin’ monster. Hey, at least ‘she’ looks the part.
— JD (@m5drummer) March 17, 2023
Call him Richard.
— James Lindsay, watching people repeat history (@ConceptualJames) March 17, 2023
Thanks to Elon Musk and New Twitter we can have rational discussions about the negative consequences, harmful side-effects, and unintended consequences of these permanent changes.
— Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) March 17, 2023
Nope. Wheels may fall off tho
— The Judgmental Baby (@whileursilent) March 17, 2023
This is someone who spent his first 50 yrs as a husband/dad. pic.twitter.com/QmW88eUkYJ
— independent 👸 (@ilasgenworth) March 17, 2023
Yikes.
If you have to normalize something, it’s not normal.
— Cody J Miller 🇺🇸 (@millercodyj) March 17, 2023
Stay far far far away from our kids, Rachel.
***
***
