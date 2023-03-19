Nancy Pelosi wants everyone to know that Trump is not about the law. In fact, NO ONE is above the law … except of course Nancy herself and every other corrupt lawn flamingo in the Democratic Party. Hey, think what you want about what’s happening with Trump, but let’s not pretend this is in any way true.

PLENTY of people are above the law.

Just not us normies.

Whatever the Grand Jury decides, its consideration makes clear: no one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States. The former president’s announcement this morning is reckless: doing so to keep himself in the news & to foment unrest among his supporters. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 18, 2023

Look at how much she loves Trump’s post.

She loves it.

She needs the drama and the division because otherwise, people are focused on the dumpster fire her party and that old man she supports as president have made of our country.

He cannot hide from his violations of the law, disrespect for our elections and incitements to violence. Rightfully, our legal system will decide how to hold him accountable. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 18, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

If only they’d decide how to hold her accountable.

“ No one is above the law.” Nancy Pelosi is worth 200 million dollars because of illegal insider trading- her husband is on video so drunk in a DUI stop that he couldn’t even let go of the cop car to do a field sobriety test without falling down – he got a slap on the wrist. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 19, 2023

Ahem.

Not one of you in DC should be saying anything about being above the law.. 98% of you are all criminals and liars.. — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) March 18, 2023

Which “law” are you talking about? There’s no law saying candidates must use public campaign funds for private disputes. Indeed, the law says the exact opposite. Manhattan DA lets killers walk free while illegally persecuting Joe Biden’s chief rival—raw statist authoritarianism. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 19, 2023

Really? Perhaps then some old cases need to be reopened. https://t.co/87NiLlx0yp — Ali Rom (@alicjarom) March 18, 2023

There ya’ go.

Oh give it a rest. You should be arrested for your insidertrades — aka (@akafacehots) March 18, 2023

Give it a rest, indeed.

No one except well connected politicians and people who commit insider trading violations, spy on political opponents, insert fbi informants into protests and kidnapping plots and incite and entrap, people who place bombs at DNC & RNC headquarters….the list could go on. — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) March 19, 2023

Ahem.

What about the current president and his son? — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) March 19, 2023

Your "husband" is apparently above the law. I bet lots of Americans with DUI convictions would agree. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 19, 2023

*cough cough*

How about insider trading laws Nancy? — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) March 19, 2023

*cough cough some more*

“No one is above the law…”

🙄 pic.twitter.com/bIGVZItjEz — President Matt Cates (@Matt_Cates) March 18, 2023

And fin.

***

***

