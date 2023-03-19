Nancy Pelosi wants everyone to know that Trump is not about the law. In fact, NO ONE is above the law … except of course Nancy herself and every other corrupt lawn flamingo in the Democratic Party. Hey, think what you want about what’s happening with Trump, but let’s not pretend this is in any way true.

PLENTY of people are above the law.

Just not us normies.

Look at how much she loves Trump’s post.

She loves it.

She needs the drama and the division because otherwise, people are focused on the dumpster fire her party and that old man she supports as president have made of our country.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

If only they’d decide how to hold her accountable.

Trending

Ahem.

There ya’ go.

Give it a rest, indeed.

Ahem.

*cough cough*

*cough cough some more*

And fin.

***

Related:

Billy Baldwin’s Ashli Babbitt tweet has Tweeps asking if there’s ANY Baldwin bro who’s NOT a POS

Trump spokesperson says Trump received no notification other than ‘illegal leaks’ about possible arrest

Misogynist prog pastor John Pavlovitz accusing Republican women of ‘internalized misogyny’ goes so WRONG

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: lawNancy PelosiTrump