Gonna bet the Left does NOT like this from Joe Rogan, not one bit. But even if they screech, yell, and froth over it, we’d like to see them try and prove him wrong. Earlier today we wrote about some mouthbreather who writes about ‘sexism in sports’ who was angry at a hockey player for refusing to wear a PRIDE jersey. It was like ‘bake the cake’ on steroids.

The Left has truly become the party of bullies.

And the idea that they have to ‘resist’ anything is laughable.

We’ll let Rogan himself explain:

.@joerogan says the culture shifted, and now the left embraces war, censorship, big pharma, and authoritarianism: "If you stop looking in terms of red and blue — look at the actions. Whether it's war, suppression of free speech, or mandatory pharmacological interventions. That… https://t.co/lWUID9lS0E pic.twitter.com/R2uNppzuzx — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 18, 2023

Culture shift.

That works.

Look at the actions …

So good.

They want you to be very confused about what you should stand for, so they can tell you what it should be. Rogan and Jimmy Dore have talked about how politics are just backwards now. — Will Zolpe | Pain Relief, Healthy Lifestyle (@willzolpe) March 18, 2023

The culture hasn't shifted. Leftists have always been like this. Left is authoritarian, Right is Individual liberty. — Todd A. Whitworth ⛵🤿 (@dharmapunk5) March 19, 2023

This works too.

Imagine if he looked into Jim Crow, slavery, and the history of eugenics in the US. Always has been the left. It never shifted. They just changed the marketing. — Pancake Shill (@thetwittddler) March 18, 2023

In other words, the tigers have never really changed their stripes. Just more and more people are finally onto them.

***

***

