Political Polls Shows Outcomes for 7 GOP Names Who Voted to Convict

Political Polls lists the outcomes for seven Republican names who voted to convict.

7 Republican senators who voted to convict Trump



🔴 Burr - Gone

🔴 Romney - Gone

🔴 Sasse - Gone

🔴 Toomey - Gone

🔴 Cassidy - Almost gone

🔴 Collins - Survived

🔴 Murkowski - Survived — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) May 17, 2026

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It is interesting to look and see what happens down the road to those who vote a certain way at a particular time. Sometimes things done in the heat of the moment can have enormous consequences that can reach far into the future. On the other hand, there may be no regret from some of them for what they have done. Political calculations are made. Some survive. Others do not. Some oustings depend on the times and places in history. Others can be more dependent on the actions taken, the general mood of the electorate, or another candidate coming along to overtake an incumbent.