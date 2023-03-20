Good ol’ Ana Navarro, always proving everything the Left does is about POLITICS. The Left reacted EXACTLY as we knew they would when Trump posted on Truth Social about the possibility of his being arrested as early as tomorrow (Tuesday). The announcement was not based on any sort of official notification from the AG’s office and yet the Left ran with it, celebrating THE WALLS FINALLY CLOSING IN on Trump, even though the federal government itself couldn’t find enough evidence to charge the former president with.

It’s not about justice or the law with these people.

It’s about politics.

Narrative.

And ultimately, revenge. Case in point:

Declare it a National Holiday. https://t.co/0ZB0ExJ6xU — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 18, 2023

When someone shows you who they really are?

You’re such a hater Ana — Sal (@SundevilSal) March 18, 2023

Are you filled with that much hatred? https://t.co/XoxaNlvj01 — Donna L (@DonnaLipa1) March 19, 2023

Yes, yes she is.

But she’ll be the first one to tell you it’s the REST of us who are the haters.

The BS with Trump is only happening because they need a shiny object to take the attention off the Biden Family Business…. #Grifters https://t.co/VY9Kgjlvek pic.twitter.com/iHX1M58I9b — Sharon (@sshep_99) March 19, 2023

The timing is definitely SUS.

There it is folks, the whole point of any potential indictment, praise from the choir. https://t.co/m2hoyqabFe — Habib Jones (@habib2001) March 19, 2023

Yup.

NeverTrumpers giddy with anticipation. https://t.co/Diqdwq7jIu — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 19, 2023

NeverTrump was never about country or conservatism or justice or anything other than throwing a huge temper tantrum. Heck, many of these same people were only mad because Trump didn’t hire them. We really hope Bragg does not try this ridiculousness for two reasons: 1. Because the charges are stupid and 2 (and most importantly): If and when they do not arrest him, it will devastate harpies like Navarro.

***

***

