Politico’s SMUG dig at people who KNOW we’re a republic and NOT a democracy BACKFIRES

Nice try but we’re still a republic.

This reminds us of when the Left complains about how Wyoming has as many senators are California.

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico tries to understand the Federalist Society, this is the result: pic.twitter.com/4ixdlBTicz — Elliot Kaufman (@ElliotKaufman6) March 19, 2023

Minority rule.

K.

“Another man quip ‘abortion is not in the constitution.’ And I start getting the feeling that the individuals in this room, many of whom graduated from the elite universities they cry, are more interested in trolling than good faith arguments.” — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 19, 2023

I could do this — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 19, 2023

It wouldn’t take much, that’s for sure.

ADVERTISEMENT

We certainly don't believe in majority rule and these poor kids have no clue about our country. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 20, 2023

It's amazing how many people believe that it's an imposition of the minority on the majority to not let the majority just trample the minority. — BTME (@btme87) March 19, 2023

It comes from how entitled far too many people have become. How DARE the minority have a voice?!

Gold star for the Supernatural gif.

I wouldn't whisper it, I'd shout it. — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) March 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Holy crap. — Joseph Miller (@JosephamillerII) March 20, 2023

Doesn't the constitution explicitly mention the US as a republic? — Toni (@WallStreetWarss) March 19, 2023

Yes, it does — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) March 20, 2023

So simple.

Made a similar face.

*facepalm*

*sigh*

***

Related:

RedSteeze OWNS Joe Walsh for clutching pearls over COVID public health officials truth-BOMB

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden tweets pic of sign that says BELIEVE above Oval Office door aaand let the hilarious memes BEGIN

If you’re a HARPY and you know it clap your hands: Ana Navarro’s Trump arrest tweet does NOT go well

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!