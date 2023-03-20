Well well well, whaddya know? Biden is denying the Oversight Committee’s claim that his family received $1 in payments from one of Hunter’s associates.

Huh.

From Fox News:

President Biden denied that his family received more than $1 million in payments from accounts related to Hunter Biden’s business associate Rob Walker and their Chinese business ventures in 2017, even though financial records indicate otherwise. On Thursday, GOP lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee revealed that they had obtained bank documents showing that Hunter Biden, the president’s brother Jim, and Hallie Biden, the widow of his son Beau, received payments from Hunter’s business associate Rob Walker and their joint venture with Chinese energy firm CEFC. A spokesperson for Hunter Biden’s legal team confirmed the payments Thursday but emphasized that the recipients’ accounts “belonged to Hunter, his uncle and Hallie – nobody else.” However, Biden denied that the payments were made when confronted by a reporter on the White House lawn Friday.

‘Nobody else.’

HA HA HA HA

What about the ‘Big Guy’?

The Oversight Committee was more than happy to bring the receipt:

Gosh, who’s the unknown ‘Biden’?

We know the others are Hallie, Hunter, and James but there is one more …

*cough cough*

