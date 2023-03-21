It takes a lot for a Twitchy editor to be shocked when it comes to the media reporting something biased and stupid because honestly, that’s all we ever really see from them and cover. So, you know an article is really really really bad when we stop and make a face like we smelled a fart when we see it.

This Alvin Bragg puff piece from Politico’s Erica Orden where she literally calls him ‘politics-averse’ is one of those fart-smelling-face articles

Just. Wow.

They actually called Bragg a ‘by-the-book D.A.’. lol

From Politico:

Critics on the right, and even some on the left, like New York City Mayor Eric Adams, see those efforts as fueling crime and endangering police officers. The policies have made Bragg a convenient target for Trump, who has a history of claiming political bias by those investigating him.

But according to those who know Bragg, he is, occasionally to his detriment, uninterested in political calculations and generally indifferent to the types of public-relations offenses Trump likes to wage.

So it’s Trump’s fault Bragg is playing politics … alrighty then. Full disclosure, we were only able to read about 2/3 of this garbage because that’s exactly what it is, garbage.

bY tHe BoOk

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

As for politics-averse?

HAAAAAA

Right.

You can’t make this crap up, even though our pals in the media sure keep trying.

