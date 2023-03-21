It takes a lot for a Twitchy editor to be shocked when it comes to the media reporting something biased and stupid because honestly, that’s all we ever really see from them and cover. So, you know an article is really really really bad when we stop and make a face like we smelled a fart when we see it.

This Alvin Bragg puff piece from Politico’s Erica Orden where she literally calls him ‘politics-averse’ is one of those fart-smelling-face articles

Just. Wow.

My profile of Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, a politics-averse prosecutor who is preparing to take on the brash, mudslinging former president: https://t.co/nOAzOOhY0V — erica orden (@eorden) March 21, 2023

They actually called Bragg a ‘by-the-book D.A.’. lol

From Politico:

Critics on the right, and even some on the left, like New York City Mayor Eric Adams, see those efforts as fueling crime and endangering police officers. The policies have made Bragg a convenient target for Trump, who has a history of claiming political bias by those investigating him. But according to those who know Bragg, he is, occasionally to his detriment, uninterested in political calculations and generally indifferent to the types of public-relations offenses Trump likes to wage.

So it’s Trump’s fault Bragg is playing politics … alrighty then. Full disclosure, we were only able to read about 2/3 of this garbage because that’s exactly what it is, garbage.

I have a serious question. Your family tree. Is it a wreath? — PCEM Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) March 21, 2023

No matter how much we view journalists as detestable, it is not enough. “Politics averse”. My God. — Karen, but not a Karen (@KPBeachGirl) March 21, 2023

Politics-averse?! Please don’t *ever* call yourself a journalist or whine about “misinformation.” This is pathetic. — Patrick (@PMC713) March 21, 2023

He lets dangerous criminals go free, that's why NY is a rotten slum. He's a traitor to the Constitution…JoUrNaLiSt. — Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) March 21, 2023

bY tHe BoOk

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Erica, you can certainly say anything you want to but when you claim Bragg is politics-averse even we grandmothers down in Texas are going to laugh & laugh & laugh. Alvin Bragg is so sold out to the democratic party he's got a "sell by date" on his butt. — Texas-Nana (@TexasNanaAuthor) March 21, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 in what universe is he politics averse? https://t.co/iFca8Y584J — GranAnn (@AnnStokes55) March 21, 2023

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) March 21, 2023

As for politics-averse?

Trump lied throughout the night but he couldn’t bring himself to lie and even pretend he condemns white supremacy. Stand down and stand by? He embraces hate. He embodies hate. We hit new lows every day. Democracy lost tonight. https://t.co/Yol0gzY39A — All In for Alvin (@AlvinBraggNYC) September 30, 2020

HAAAAAA

Right.

You can’t make this crap up, even though our pals in the media sure keep trying.

***

Related:

Oversight Committee drops RECEIPTS when Biden denies Hunter associate paid family $1 million and BOOM

When even Michael Avenatti says case against Trump is weak and will fail? WOW! No really, he said it!

Politico’s SMUG dig at people who KNOW we’re a republic and NOT a democracy BACKFIRES

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!