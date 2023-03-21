Rand Paul has never been a fan of anyone abusing their power for political gain. On this, he has been fairly unbiased going so far as to voice concerns when someone in his own party tries it. But what we’re seeing from Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg with these trumped up (see what we did there?) charges that the feds didn’t even think would stick?

He nailed it.

Bigly.

A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 21, 2023

Truth hurts.

If the statute of limitations has been passed we can know with certainty that any #Trump indictment or charging documents are brought with a political purpose to suit the prosecutor #AlvinBragg. — Sally Eastman ✌️🐍🥗✈️⚓️ (@SallyEastman6) March 21, 2023

And we all know how much the Left LOVES the truth, so guess how this went over.

This is a wild take without looking at any of the evidence, unless you’re implying that some citizens are special and above the law. — Andrew Lee (@andrewssarcasm) March 21, 2023

The irony of this tweet.

Look on the bright side, Rand. You can always visit him in lock-up. #RedRand — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) March 21, 2023

A Senator interfering with Justice and separation of powers should be out in jail. — tim (@babbles) March 21, 2023

Wha?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You're a disgusting example of a congressman and should step down. — Dead Kan Dance (@kan_dance) March 21, 2023

Said one of the most corrupt members of Congress — 1 Angry Grandpa 🐳🇺🇦 (@yubet) March 21, 2023

Always with the Ukrainian flag.

It's surreal and simply unacceptable to me after participating in our democracy for 40 years that actual Congress people support a man who blatantly lied to we the people almost daily for four years. I just can't get past this. The biggest mind boggle in my life. Sad — tonezib (@tonezib) March 21, 2023

We have never seen a group of people who needed a mirror MORE than today’s Leftists.

Seriously.

Translation: Donald Trump is above the law. — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 21, 2023

Ugh, Republicans against Trumpism … Rick Wilson, is that you?

That would be like saying Grand Juries don't mean anything, but luckily they do. — Vanilla VICE (@VanillaVICE) March 21, 2023

Huh?

nope Rand Paul lost leadership credibility a while back. His arguments are all tainted and null. null: [adjective] having no legal or binding force : invalid. — BoinkySmurff (@BoinkySmurff) March 21, 2023

Don’t put Trump in jail, instead jail the D.A. who’s investigating their King. Republicans have no shame in their hypocrisy. — Just Vent (@JustVent6) March 21, 2023

Think this brain trust has any clue about his own hypocrisy?

Nah, probably not.

