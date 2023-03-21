Al knows he’s Al Franken, right? Al is probably the LAST person who should be making jokes about being taken down by a woman considering how he ‘lost’ his job. You guys remember Leeann Tweeden, yes? And the picture of Al getting ready to grope her while she slept?

Yeah, that took HIM down.

You’d think he’d have a LITTLE self-awareness but … no.

Watch.

Who would've thought Donald Trump would get taken down by a porn star? ….All of us, right? pic.twitter.com/vMnnDpe9OF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 21, 2023

Bro.

He used to be sort of funny, right? His Stuart Smalley stuff was ok … maybe he’s always been an overrated hack appealing to the lowest common denominator on the Left.

Heh.

This is what we in ‘the biz’ call low-hanging fruit and yet, we HAD to cover it. Too damn funny.

Why did Franken have to resign, again? https://t.co/aQUSGiBYWb — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) March 21, 2023

Ooh ooh, we know!

Thinking he may not have thought this one through.

Al Franken's national return is a week of making fun of a politician who lied about his bad behavior with women? 🤔 https://t.co/PU17r5K6CQ — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) March 21, 2023

Not a great look.

Like at all.

WHY @TheDailyShow ??? This guy has been credibly accused of groping EIGHT women. EIGHT. STOP. https://t.co/NjJEOYVD50 — FlamingLib (@LibFlaming) March 21, 2023

BECAUSE ORANGE MAN BAD AND STUFF.

***

***

