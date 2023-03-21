As Twitchy VIP Members know (see, you guys should totally sign up), an alleged ‘serial pooper’ pooped near Hillary and Chelsea Clinton while they were watching ‘Some Like it Hot’ on Broadway. You know we really wish we were making this up but … we’re not. Welcome to bats**t-crazy 2023 which is starting to make insane 2022 look sane.

Apparently, this person has been caught other times trying to poop during other shows.

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

All of that being said (and sorry we had to say it), the story inspired #HillaryMusicals to trend on Twitter, and yeah.

#HillaryMusicals

Wicked

No word play is required. 🙂 — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) March 21, 2023

The Book of Moron #HillaryMusicals — Ken (@danic_98) March 21, 2023

#HillaryMusicals Depants 'em at the Opera — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) March 21, 2023

#HillaryMusicals

My Dead Lady

The Suicider on the Roof

Free Willie https://t.co/kffg3elVuy — T.C. (@CaveMarine) March 21, 2023

A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The White House #HillaryMusicals — Ray G. (@rlg100619) March 21, 2023

Little Piddler on the roof#HillaryMusicals — Blood Sucking Deplorable (@NoMarxMoreSoma) March 21, 2023

Feces the Music#HillaryMusicals — Tweet Observer (@TweetsObserve) March 21, 2023

#HillaryMusicals The Sound of Poo-sic — KatyBird Johnson (@KatyBirdJohnson) March 21, 2023

South Poocific #HillaryMusicals — French the stale loafer (@JoeMcEl61247976) March 21, 2023

Awwww … we still love a good hashtag game.

It’s the little things that keep Twitter fun, doncha think?

Hey man, it’s not every day we get to write about Hillary … and musicals.

***

***

