Richard Dawkins is, you know, an actual scientist and usually, we’re writing about him because he has said something horrible about aborting unborn babies with Down’s syndrome (not even making that up) but THIS time we’re writing about him saying something we actually agree with.

That just so happens to be super-sciency as well.

Take a look:

Richard Dawkins says JK Rowling and Kathleen Stock have been "bullied" while standing up for themselves over trans issues. "As a biologist, there are two sexes and that's all there is to it."@RichardDawkins | @piersmorgan | @jk_rowling | @Docstockk pic.twitter.com/jAV1WoGoPj — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 20, 2023

Yup, just two sexes. Have a nice day.

Oh, but the mouth-breathers on the Left are not ABOUT to have a nice day after Dawkins BETRAYED them.

It's so damn sad that Dawkins, who wrote some wonderful books explaining evolution, chose this particular hill to die on. https://t.co/2zt6gIu1bP — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 21, 2023

It’s so damn sad that a scientist knows there are just two sexes?

REALLY?

Dude, it’s SCIENCE.

I agree with most of what Dawkins and Morgan said in this clip but:

1- While there are only 2 biological sexes it's a fact that many humans don't fit 100% into either category. 2- Most of this debate is in fact over gender and not sex. — iRational (@I_Love_Pi_73) March 21, 2023

Rowling has went far beyond that. — chemoshi (@chemosh933) March 20, 2023

No, no she hasn’t.

Dawkins sux now. Probably always did. — GKW Geek – Attacking the Darkness (@gkw_geek) March 20, 2023

Gender and sex are not the same thing. — Adam 2.0 🌻🇺🇦🌈 (@adam_h998) March 21, 2023

How unscientific to not consider the many variables.

Makes sense that he's now interacting with you. — IntersexActually (@xyUterusOwner) March 21, 2023

Yeah, the scientist doesn’t know science and stuff.

Blatant lie. Biologists say otherwise. — BlueYamamoto (@shakimiki) March 21, 2023

Remember when Richard Dawkins signed a public declaration calling to remove almost all trans rights we have today including calling to ban us from public spaces and even to ban some medical research. Irrational loser — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) March 20, 2023

And on and on and on.

Science is super mean and stuff … again?

***

