Once a Dip-Schiff, always a Dip-Schiff.

Seriously, Adam Schiff is the last person who should be lecturing anyone else about ‘the rule of law’, especially after everything he put this country through for years and years. If there was ever an epitome of a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebi, it’s Adam.

Seems it’s only ok with our favorite pencil neck for Democrats to ‘interfere’ …

Donald Trump has found a new criminal defense team to represent him: The firm of Jordan, Comer and Steil. Seeking to interfere with the potential prosecution of their party leader by demanding “discovery,” this broadside is another attack on the rule of law. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 20, 2023

Why shouldn’t they ask for discovery? C’mon, Adam. Are you trying to make Bragg look even worse?

Right to counsel and due process are fundamental constitutional rights. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) March 21, 2023

Imagine suggesting that an American citizen doesn't have the right to legal defense. — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) March 21, 2023

You're in deep Schiff, and you know it. Accountability is coming, Adam. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) March 21, 2023

The Schiff jokes never get old.

Umm, discovery is literally part of the "rule of law." — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 21, 2023

🖕 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) March 21, 2023

That works.

Schiff always opposes due process in his political prosecutions. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 21, 2023

He also likes to silence journalists who report things about him and his office that he doesn’t like, but that’s another story.

What you really just said is "a guy I don't like just got a lawyer so that he is able to fully utilize due process instead of just letting us railroad him because we don't like him. How dare he do that."

It's honestly very scary that you are anywhere near creating laws. — EdgeCrusher (@EdgeCrusher14) March 21, 2023

Says the biggest liar in the history of Congress — 5GenTexan!™️Republic of Texas! 😻🇺🇸 (@5gentexan) March 21, 2023

And considering the number of impressive liars we have in Congress?

That’s really sayin’ something.

