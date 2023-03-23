You’d think if Bragg really had the goods on Trump this would be a done deal.

Interesting how he canceled the grand jury yesterday and then again today … and it sounds like they won’t be getting together tomorrow, either. Bragg is also grandstanding, insisting this is not in any way political, which seems to us a fairly desperate (and false AF) claim.

Just sayin’.

NY grand jury not expected to consider Trump case Thursday, source says. [Must NOT be important enough of a case. Not enough evidence otherwise they’d have been pushed to consider, is my guess.]https://t.co/7waglbZMcr — Daniel Shrigley (@SurvivalOutside) March 23, 2023

Someone should probably check on Rob Reiner, make sure he’s ok.

From Fox News:

A Manhattan grand jury will not hear testimony, deliberate or vote on the hush-money case against former President Donald Trump Thursday, a source has confirmed to Fox News. Since the grand jury does not sit on Fridays, a vote on the Trump case is not expected this week, according to the source. The grand jury will meet Thursday about a different case, the source said. This grand jury has been considering other cases and is also a special “investigative” grand jury.

Awww, too bad so sad.

BREAKING: New York grand jury will not sit today and doesn't meet on Friday. Alvin Bragg's scheme is falling apart. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) March 23, 2023

It certainly doesn’t seem to be going very well for Bragg.

Or the Democrats.

Or the Left in general.

So much for those walls CAVING IN this week.

LEAK: DA Alvin Bragg has been ACCUSED of hiding nearly 600 pages of exculpatory evidence from the NY Grand Jury in Trump’s case. Jurors aren't stupid. They allegedly demanded an investigation into Bragg — CaitlinSinclairTV (@CSinclairtv) March 22, 2023

Problematic? Heh.

