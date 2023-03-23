Nikki Fried is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Unless you’re a Democrat and then she’s an embarrassing thorn in your side who couldn’t even beat Charlie Crist. We’re not entirely sure why she thought it was smart to go after Piers Morgan in a tweet about DeSantis’ campaign where he won by like 40 points BUT here we are.

The ‘Bahahaha’ and ‘Hahaha’ just make it that much more cringy:

And if anyone knows about failing campaigns, it’s Nikki.

Piers came back with the one-two:

She didn’t even get a chance to get flatlined, she couldn’t beat Crist.

So technically, she was flatlined by Crist.

Oh, she tried to come back but eh … it just made things worse.

