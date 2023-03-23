Nikki Fried is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Unless you’re a Democrat and then she’s an embarrassing thorn in your side who couldn’t even beat Charlie Crist. We’re not entirely sure why she thought it was smart to go after Piers Morgan in a tweet about DeSantis’ campaign where he won by like 40 points BUT here we are.

The ‘Bahahaha’ and ‘Hahaha’ just make it that much more cringy:

Ron DeSantis retreated to a flipping @piersmorgan interview to try to save his failing campaign. Bahahahahahahaa.

Hahahahahahahaa.

Bahahahahahahah. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 21, 2023

And if anyone knows about failing campaigns, it’s Nikki.

Piers came back with the one-two:

No disrespect but if I were a Florida Democrat, I’d probably avoid talking about failing campaigns when it comes to a guy who just flatlined you…. https://t.co/2TBZqxYI9P — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 21, 2023

She didn’t even get a chance to get flatlined, she couldn’t beat Crist.

So technically, she was flatlined by Crist.

Bahahahahahahaa.

Hahahahahahahaa.

Bahahahahahahaa.

Oh, she tried to come back but eh … it just made things worse.

Lots of disrespect, but if I were a legitimate journalist, I'd have a job at a legitimate news outlet. And yet here you are. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/eu6xUafrJ3 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 21, 2023

You are so rip-snortingly AWFUL at everything. Dear GOD, girl. pic.twitter.com/PvNh7MSv80 — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) March 22, 2023

lol you lost to Charlie Crist — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 21, 2023

Guess you've never heard it's: better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt. — 🦅 American Made 🇺🇸 (@Brain_Pwr) March 21, 2023

Sorry who lost to Charlie Crist again? Oh right it was you😂 — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) March 22, 2023

LOL!!!! 🥴🥴🥴😂 pic.twitter.com/jwL9mvhRS7 — Charles Weber – aka THE Jew from Boca (@CWBOCA) March 21, 2023

Womp.

Womp.

Womp.

