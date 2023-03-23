Matt Taibbi is what journalists were a LOOOONG time ago before Dan Rather decided to try and use his position to hurt W.’s campaign. He’s actually unbiased when reporting an extremely important story, and the Left can’t stand it which says a lot more about the Left than Matt.

From what we can tell, the horde was triggered by this tweet HOWEVER, if we’re being honest almost anything Matt writes upsets the mouth-breathing anti-free-speech lawn flamingos so we could be wrong.

Take a gander:

The issues in the #TwitterFiles are remarkably similar to ones Democrats were up in arms about during the Bush years — secret mass surveillance, using metadata to compile secret “watch lists,” denying services to people on those lists without due process, etc. What’s changed? — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 22, 2023

Wouldn’t it be nice if all Americans regardless of political persuasion would take issue with the idea of being surveilled? Watch lists? Denying services to people on those lists without due process? Forget nice, it would be AMAZING.

Cue the frothy-mouthed chest thumpers (and Matt fending them off one-by-one).

No, the government doesn’t have to tell us anything. But it’s not allowed to suppress any “little thing,” especially if it’s true. https://t.co/lzN7Qp3iGT — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 22, 2023

Ding ding ding.

And really, defending the government for silencing, censoring, and suppressing people? REALLY?!

Then there was this gem where the toady accused Matt of being ‘the radical right’:

When your definition of “radical right” is the First Amendment, you might want to rethink some of your political choices. https://t.co/RGhSITeaoc — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 22, 2023

Hey, if supporting free-speech means we’re ‘the radical right’ we’re totally good with that.

There’s more …

Matt is gonna look so brilliant after his whole little childish display with the doctor when literally a couple of weeks later Donald is indicted for espionage. Now THAT is a story. — issuepicktriage (@olddoc_petrou) March 22, 2023

What? Childish display? Does this person really think it’s about defending and protecting Trump?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Small-minded little things, aren’t they?

Matt fired back.

Do you mean espionage, or the Espionage Act? — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 22, 2023

HA.

True. Remind me who you voted for again? — Tom Villars (@VillarsTom) March 22, 2023

Oh FFS.

Nobody, this time. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 22, 2023

It’s honestly bizarre how hard these people are working to somehow discredit Matt instead of looking at the far bigger and more corrupt picture of the government silencing people they disagree with, for whatever purpose.

Look at this one:

Before @mtaibbi was a self-imagined first amendment warrior, he was a very talented writer with and promising future. It’s so sad to see that he has turned into…this. — The real Skip (@Skiprt) March 22, 2023

He’s turned into a warrior for free-speech and CLEARLY, we need him.

When do you imagine I wasn’t a free speech advocate? When I was editing the eXile? — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 22, 2023

And on and on and on.

We hope Matt realizes the louder they’re screech at him the more over the target he really is.

***

***

