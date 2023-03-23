What else can we say but it’s about damn TIME? Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Rand Paul have introduced legislation that will eliminate Fauci’s precious NIAID.

Fauci did this to himself.

Sorry, not even sorry.

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Chip Roy To Introduce Legislation To Eliminate Fauci’s NIAID Read more here first for @DailyCaller: https://t.co/kLfrVCe4jB — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 23, 2023

From The Daily Caller:

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Texas Rep. Chip Roy will introduce legislation Thursday that would eliminate the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the bill, which is titled the NIH Reform Act. The bill would specifically replace the NIAID with three separate national research institutes that would be led by directors subject to Senate confirmation and limited to no more than two 5-year terms.

Directors subject to Senate confirmation… that’s key.

The three new institutes would be the National Institute of Allergic Diseases, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and the National Institute of Immunologic Diseases. The directors of each new institute would be appointed by the president, subject to Senate confirmation, and limited to no more than two 5-year terms.

No more limitless power, no more public health dictators.

We must never again allow one bureaucrat to ruin (destroy, take) the lives of so many.

🚨 NEW: Rep. Roy and @SenRandPaul introduce legislation to reform the NIH and make it more accountable to the American people: “Never again should a single individual, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, wield unchecked power and influence over the lives of the American people.” https://t.co/srKdQeJ4iu — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) March 23, 2023

Booyah.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past few years, but one lesson in particular is that no one person should be deemed ‘dictator-in-chief.’ No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans,…” Sen. Rand Paul told the @DailyCaller — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 23, 2023

“To ensure that ineffective, unscientific lockdowns and mandates are never foisted on the American people ever again, I’ve introduced this bill to eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s previous position as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases…" he said — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 23, 2023

"and divide the role into three separate new institutes. This will create accountability and oversight into a taxpayer funded position that has largely abused its power and has been responsible for many failures and misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sen. Paul added. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 23, 2023

Booyah again.

Get ‘er done!

***

Related:

Elon Musk continues his Democrat ‘whack-a-mole’ with brutally HILARIOUS dig at Hakeem Jeffries

BUSTED: Looks like Alvin Bragg has lied his arse off about WAAAY more than we even know

Alvin Bragg trying to save face by getting all big and bad with House Committee goes SOOO very wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!