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The Doctor is Out: Incumbent Bill Cassidy Loses Louisiana Senate Primary

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on May 17, 2026
derooshh

Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana became the first incumbent senator since 2012 to lose a primary, falling to Trump-endorsed challenger Julia Letlow and John Fleming.

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Neither Letlow nor Fleming received 50% of the vote and will move on to a runoff in June.

Cassidy had made himself a political enemy of President Trump when he voted to convict him in his impeachment trial in 2020. Siding with the Democrats came back to haunt him.

The President made clear, on a Truth Social post, that he did not forget, nor forgive, the RINO Senator's disloyal action.

The President's entire post:

Bill Cassidy, after falsely using his “relationship” with me during his political career, and winning Elections because of it, voted to impeach me on preposterous charges that were fake then, and now, are criminally insane! His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER! I’d like to thank the Great People of the State of Louisiana, and this Big Victory will only make me work even harder for your success, and all that comes with it. I LOVE YOU ALL. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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He also took time to congratulate and reaffirm his endorsement of Julia Letlow.

As for Cassidy, the primary defeat will end his political career, but not necessarily his career in politics.

That's sadly true. There will be plenty of room in the swamp for him if he chooses to keep swimming after his term ends at the end of the year.

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Back in 2020, Cassidy had said that he voted his conscience. Last night, Republicans in Louisiana voted theirs. 

  • Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS BILL CASSIDY DONALD TRUMP LOUISIANA REPUBLICAN PARTY

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