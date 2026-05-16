Mr. Science Says the Blue Reflecting Pool Will Just Support Even Greater Algae Growth

This editor has done several posts this week about Reflecting Pool Derangement Syndrome. The Cultural Landscape Foundation filed suit to stop the painting of the Reflecting Pool, calling it "solemn and hallowed." Flashback news reports to President Barack Obama's $34 million renovation of the Reflecting Pool had citizens calling it "nasty."

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2012. CNN does a segment on the complete failure of Obama's 2 year, $34 million reflecting pool renovation.



This was less than a month after the reflecting pool reopened.



Notice how CNN didn't blame the Obama in any way. They would treat Trump the same way right?😜 pic.twitter.com/9z2QXxmwwn — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 12, 2026

The New York Times' investigative reporter David Fahrenthold published three or four pieces about the Reflecting Pool this week, all of them negative.

As CNN reported above, the Obama administration renovation included redoing the Reflecting Pool so that it would draw in water from the nearby tidal basin, which is where all the algae was coming from.

Dave Greenridge says he's a scientist and predicts that the blue paint at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool will only support greater algae growth.

Light gray is 3-4 times more light reflective than dark blue. Painting it this color will increase the temperature of the water which will support even greater algae growth. Trump isn’t draining the swamp as much as he’s expanding it. pic.twitter.com/dKWa9utzIm — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) May 15, 2026

Are you a scientist? — RyanT (@RyanThomasWA) May 15, 2026

Bachelors degree in industrial science from UMass Fitchburg. — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) May 15, 2026

So he's an expert on this sort of thing.

Where on the doll did the orange man hurt you? — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) May 15, 2026

It’s so funny how triggered the TDS sufferers are by this. Dude saved several hundred mil and provided for a better result.



And it drives these idiots absolutely nuts. — whiskeyvice (@whiskeyvice) May 15, 2026

President Joe Biden's renovation was budgeted at $300 million and would last four years. The cost of Trump's renovation has ballooned to $13.1 million.

Trump should have left it with all that green algae. What a great way to celebrate our country's 250th anniversary. You people make me LMFAO 🤡 — John Truncali (@TruncaliJohn) May 15, 2026

Wait until you hear the reason why it gets so much algae. Do a little research on the repairs form 2010-2012. — ᴛʜᴇᴏ ᴡɪʟʟɪᴀᴍꜱ (@22Lamb22) May 15, 2026

Factor in the refraction of water and a working water filtration and aeration system and then come back. — Coleman (@doggiebrigade) May 15, 2026

The reflection comes from the surface of the water, dumbfuck. Not the bottom of the pool. — Rev. Jabroni (@Jerrell2kb) May 15, 2026

The heat is not the problem, it's the external water they were draining into the pool. — Black Anomaly Rising (@blackanomalies) May 15, 2026

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Fun fact, the pool was painted black at one time. — B. McEwen (@mcewenba) May 16, 2026

The swimming pool industry is gonna be pissed when they learn of this new development. — nostradominicus (@nostradominicus) May 15, 2026

Thank god we have a certified aquatic scientist on our hands.



Don’t you have anything better to bitch about — Bubba (@Bubba_Johnston3) May 16, 2026

It’s a damned shame that they didn’t consult you about resurfacing the reflecting pool. — Black Adam (@Fido84079954311) May 15, 2026

And they're going ahead with the job even with the lawsuit. It was great when Gov. Gavin "Train to Nowhere" Newsom posted a picture of the work in progress to make it look like it would never be complete.

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