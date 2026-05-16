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Mr. Science Says the Blue Reflecting Pool Will Just Support Even Greater Algae Growth

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on May 16, 2026
Twitter

This editor has done several posts this week about Reflecting Pool Derangement Syndrome. The Cultural Landscape Foundation filed suit to stop the painting of the Reflecting Pool, calling it "solemn and hallowed." Flashback news reports to President Barack Obama's $34 million renovation of the Reflecting Pool had citizens calling it "nasty."

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The New York Times' investigative reporter David Fahrenthold published three or four pieces about the Reflecting Pool this week, all of them negative.

As CNN reported above, the Obama administration renovation included redoing the Reflecting Pool so that it would draw in water from the nearby tidal basin, which is where all the algae was coming from.

Dave Greenridge says he's a scientist and predicts that the blue paint at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool will only support greater algae growth.

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So he's an expert on this sort of thing.

President Joe Biden's renovation was budgeted at $300 million and would last four years. The cost of Trump's renovation has ballooned to $13.1 million.

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And they're going ahead with the job even with the lawsuit. It was great when Gov. Gavin "Train to Nowhere" Newsom posted a picture of the work in progress to make it look like it would never be complete.

***

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