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Nonprofit Files Lawsuit to Stop Repainting of the 'Solemn and Hallowed' Reflecting Pool

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 11, 2026
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Even though the East Wing has already been demolished and ground broken for the new White House ballroom, people are still filing lawsuits to prevent its construction. Just last week, Ballroom Derangement Syndrome victim Bill Kristol wrote a piece suggesting leaving the rubble "to exemplify the Trump era."

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Perhaps you read earlier on Monday afternoon Grateful Calvin's VIP piece on the leftist meltdown over the repainting of the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool on the National Mall to American flag blue in honor of the country's 250th birthday. All of the mainstream media outlets are now reporting that a nonprofit group is suing to stop the painting of the Reflecting Pool.

To our surprise, it's not the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the nonprofit suing to stop the ballroom, suing to stop the Reflecting Pool from being repainted. CNN reports:

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, DC, by The Cultural Landscape Foundation argues the project violates federal laws requiring the Interior Department to complete a consultation process that includes notifying the public of the plans and getting input from other federal agencies before beginning the work.

The group also says the project runs afoul of a federal law requiring the department to issue an assessment of how the paint job would impact the environment.

The foundation’s president and CEO, Charles A. Birnbaum, who is also a plaintiff in the case, said in a statement that the Reflecting Pool’s design “is fundamental to the solemn and hallowed visual and spatial connection between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.”

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Guys, it's already being painted. Do you want them to put the solemn and hallowed algae back in, too?

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Funny how we never heard of this nonprofit dedicated to "promoting informed stewardship" of historic landscapes until President Donald Trump decided to make some improvements. The project's already underway. Seriously, do they want the algae and goose poop back?

*** 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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