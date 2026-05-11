Nonprofit Files Lawsuit to Stop Repainting of the 'Solemn and Hallowed' Reflecting Pool

Even though the East Wing has already been demolished and ground broken for the new White House ballroom, people are still filing lawsuits to prevent its construction. Just last week, Ballroom Derangement Syndrome victim Bill Kristol wrote a piece suggesting leaving the rubble "to exemplify the Trump era."

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"We can fight to stop the ballroom. If this means leaving the area as a destruction site for the rest of Trump’s presidency, so be it. Let its ugliness exemplify the Trump era. Let its rubble symbolize what he's tried to do to the American republic." https://t.co/yVcOuyDSrT — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 8, 2026

Perhaps you read earlier on Monday afternoon Grateful Calvin's VIP piece on the leftist meltdown over the repainting of the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool on the National Mall to American flag blue in honor of the country's 250th birthday. All of the mainstream media outlets are now reporting that a nonprofit group is suing to stop the painting of the Reflecting Pool.

A nonprofit dedicated to "promoting informed stewardship" of historic landscapes asked a federal judge on Monday to halt the Trump administration's painting of the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool, which has long featured a gray basin, blue. https://t.co/jrcbv6EMmy pic.twitter.com/NCzdFKuWTR — CNN (@CNN) May 11, 2026

To our surprise, it's not the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the nonprofit suing to stop the ballroom, suing to stop the Reflecting Pool from being repainted. CNN reports:

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, DC, by The Cultural Landscape Foundation argues the project violates federal laws requiring the Interior Department to complete a consultation process that includes notifying the public of the plans and getting input from other federal agencies before beginning the work. The group also says the project runs afoul of a federal law requiring the department to issue an assessment of how the paint job would impact the environment. … The foundation’s president and CEO, Charles A. Birnbaum, who is also a plaintiff in the case, said in a statement that the Reflecting Pool’s design “is fundamental to the solemn and hallowed visual and spatial connection between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.”

Guys, it's already being painted. Do you want them to put the solemn and hallowed algae back in, too?

This is so funny! Cleaning decades of trash and goose poop from the reflecting fountain is now a threat to democracy too! — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) May 11, 2026

This was the reflecting pond before: pic.twitter.com/sFrOHOT8jl — Roger That (@RogerThatB17) May 11, 2026

The basin long featured green algae and goose shit. — John (@RealJohnShoe) May 11, 2026

This suit should not just be tossed out, the plaintiff should be ordered to pay fines to cover the costs of painting. — Bala (@skorpien) May 11, 2026

Democrats left it a literal cesspool. They have zero integrity to talk about it. — Top Dog (@RubiThedog) May 11, 2026

DC swamp creatures want their smelly swamp back. — UnBaffle.me (@unbaffle_me) May 11, 2026

Of course the same left-wing nonprofits that did nothing for 4 years under Biden are now suing to keep it gray and decaying



Make America Beautiful Again — Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) May 11, 2026

What in the hell is wrong with you people? If a Democrat would have done it would’ve been no problem. — Stephen (@Stephen49896558) May 11, 2026

JFC it must be exhausting to be a lefty nowadays having to be outraged on the daily over REALLY dumb shit. — Maggie (@Maggie14477246) May 11, 2026

If the nonprofit gave a shit it wouldn’t look like a disgusting bog. Next — KV (@KVbeachcomber) May 11, 2026

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This is sad. Imagine getting upset because the reflecting pool is going to be blue but weren’t upset when it was filled with brown algae water and not taken care of. — Allison Kay (@ladyamer1can) May 11, 2026

It’s just another annoying ploy by Democrat surrogates to get clicks because Trump is making things better. What a sad job to have. — FrenchTom (@FrenchTom7) May 11, 2026

I am 1000% fed up with stuff being opposed because there is some sort of sixth degree of connection to something that was connected to an animal that was adopted from a neighborhood that a relative of which a neighbor of Donald Trump lived. Let's just do the war and get it done. — FreeOregonian (@FOregonian) May 11, 2026

A "non profit" eh?

That probably means that my own tax dollars are being used for this frivolous lawsuit. — The OverboostedOne (@OverboostedOne) May 11, 2026

My god you douche bags can’t do anything but bitch. If Obama or Biden did this not a word would have been said. — Mongo (@MongosHotTakes) May 11, 2026

These lunatics just won’t stop. It’s really sad just how sick they have become. — LMichelle (@LoriLMNOP) May 11, 2026

This is really getting tired. — Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) May 11, 2026

Priorities much? A historic gray basin gets a fresh blue coat for better reflection and maintenance and activists sue to keep it drab. Real preservation > performative outrage. Let it shine. — Ikemefule! (@IIkemefule) May 11, 2026

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Funny how we never heard of this nonprofit dedicated to "promoting informed stewardship" of historic landscapes until President Donald Trump decided to make some improvements. The project's already underway. Seriously, do they want the algae and goose poop back?

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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