Hasan Piker’s Bigotry Derails Interview as He Berates Nithya Raman Over Israel’s Right to Exist

Nithya Raman is running for Mayor of LA against Spencer Pratt, Karen Bass and a bunch of other has beens. Nithya is a Commie and went on with her fellow Commie Hasan Piker for what should have been a softball interview.

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🧵 What a rough night for Nithya Raman.



Hasan Piker put the LA mayoral candidate and DSA member through a full-on struggle session over her record, repeatedly pressing her to explain where she had fallen short of the movement line.



And honestly, even as a conservative, I felt… pic.twitter.com/b4tNbBhsk7 — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 16, 2026

Unfortunately for Raman, she didn't go full on Anti-Semite and that made Hasan angry. He decided he would humiliate her.

This is where Piker's “interview” really became a purity test.



“Do you believe Israel has a right to exist in its current form as an ethnostate that’s currently being investigated for genocide at the International Court of Justice?”



Raman answered, “Yes, I do believe that… pic.twitter.com/mVlalnaAGN — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 16, 2026

Raman refused to say she thought Jews should be exterminated and Hasan couldn't handle that.

Hasan brought up Raman’s 2020 call to “defund the police” and her old platform calling for LAPD to become a “much smaller specialized force.”



Then he contrasted that with her 2026 mayoral line to NBC LA: “we need to maintain the size of our police force.”



“Was it, you know,… pic.twitter.com/drO7q7GrYy — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 16, 2026

After that, he decided to just obliterate her.

This might be my favorite moment because it has the energy of a mom explaining reality to a little boy.



Hasan brings up his own clash with LAPD, saying officers shot rubber bullets at him during the ICE protest.



Then he presses Raman for voting in favor of a $5 million loan to… pic.twitter.com/9YI50epTe1 — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 16, 2026

Then, Hasan cried because the police shot him with rubber bullets and he thinks because of that, the police force should be disbanded or something.

Hasan presses Raman on Casey Wasserman, his Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell controversy, and his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu.



Raman had called for Wasserman to resign, but also said she would work with him if the LA28 board kept him in place. Hasan asks whether that is… pic.twitter.com/d8qAAhgfn0 — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 16, 2026

Oh, someone dared speak with Bibi!

Hasan ends with a rapid-fire purity test. Medicare for All. Universal childcare. Abolish ICE. Raise taxes on billionaires. End encampment sweeps in LA.



On sweeps, she does not give the activist answer. She says it “depends on your definition,” then adds, “We’d have to be able to… pic.twitter.com/5My8gnw3iI — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 16, 2026

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Also, Raman won't say yes when Hasan says so and that's a problem for him.

LMFAO Hasan had an LA Mayor candidate on and asked a bunch of Israel/Palestine questions.



She responds that Mayor of LA doesn't really effect that issue and his chat had to go into Emote-Only mode because of the hate and vitriol https://t.co/NyHVhTjeQH — Ben Shapiro's Biceps 💪🍋🔆 (@conro) May 16, 2026

Hasan really brought on a candidate for mayor and thought the best use of their time would be to hardcore interrogate her on fucking Israel Palestine as if she's in any position to affect policy on it LMFAO! The unhealthy obsession is unreal. https://t.co/Zxgb2hqdDm — ShitlibSupreme 🇺🇦 (@ShitlibSupreme) May 16, 2026

Hasan is obsessed with Israel and the 'Joos'. It's all he thinks about.

The “west coast Mamdani” frame really doesn’t help her; more ums and you knows in this segment than in a month of his interviews https://t.co/5nkAPUW8j9 https://t.co/wH4Hd8hMl2 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 16, 2026

Mostly because she's dumb and so is Piker's audience.

we talked abt a ton of local issues & she’s much stronger than bass and pratt(lol) on homelessness, housing, urban planning etc.



israel’s politics unfortunately are intertwined w los angeles. i asked her abt her local choices/ endorsements and if she’s changed her mind on the… https://t.co/WhkYV303ly — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 16, 2026

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Piker isn't 'intellectually curious'. He's an Anti-Semitic bigot with a one track mind.

oh nvm i see why. goddamnit how many of these liberal accounts on here are just genocide deniers lmao pic.twitter.com/oGH49lfwfv — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 16, 2026

How dare people question the Gaza 'genocide'?

"israel’s politics unfortunately are intertwined w los angeles"



1) What ... 🤣



I can’t tell if he’s delusional about Israel’s influence on everything or about LA’s global significance. https://t.co/E8Swhl8dhJ — zdr (@zdr_0x) May 16, 2026

He's delusional and mentally ill.

Gotta give credit to this schmuck, he did figure out a pretty clever way to say the Jews run Hollywood without saying the Jews run Hollywood. https://t.co/70q9gUSaub — Al Freedman (@afreedman23) May 16, 2026

Piker thinks he's so clever. He's actually just very transparent.

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