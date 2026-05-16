VIP
Yes, Bill Kristol, I KNOW You're a Democrat; You're Also an Insufferable, Weeping...
Hakeem Jeffries Tries to Pin the Dems' Virginia Backfire on 'Far Right SCOTUS...
NYT Reporter Runs to CNN's Kaitlan Collins After Trump 'Attacks' Him on Air...
BBC: Man Drives Car Into Pedestrians in Italy Before Trying to Stab Them
Trust the Experts! Here's Another '10 Years Until...' Climate Change Fear Mongering Fail...
What Ultra-Processed Food Hides Inside Your Muscles
VIP
Dem Dorothy McAuliffe Suspends Campaign for House Seat That Doesn't Exist and Blames...
Journos Are Noticing This 2-Year Old Video of Biden Challenging Trump Had a...
Gov. Polis Torpedoes CNN Host's 'Some People Say' Spin on Clemency for Whistleblower...
'That's How Bad It Was'! Here Are the 3 Most Telling Words About...
After SCOTUS Summarily REJECTS Democrats' Appeal to Overturn SCOVA, the Left Has an...
Wispy Woman: Dem Senate Hopeful James Talarico Says His Mysterious, Unseen Girlfriend Is...
Gov. Abigail Spanberger Fumes as SCOTUS Denies Democrat Party’s Virginia Redistricting Map...
FAFO in Tallahassee: Rep. Angie Nixon Arrested After Storming DeSantis’ Office

Hasan Piker’s Bigotry Derails Interview as He Berates Nithya Raman Over Israel’s Right to Exist

justmindy
justmindy | 4:25 PM on May 16, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Nithya Raman is running for Mayor of LA against Spencer Pratt, Karen Bass and a bunch of other has beens. Nithya is a Commie and went on with her fellow Commie Hasan Piker for what should have been a softball interview. 

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Raman, she didn't go full on Anti-Semite and that made Hasan angry. He decided he would humiliate her. 

Raman refused to say she thought Jews should be exterminated and Hasan couldn't handle that. 

Recommended

NYT Reporter Runs to CNN's Kaitlan Collins After Trump 'Attacks' Him on Air Force One
Brett T.
Advertisement

After that, he decided to just obliterate her. 

Then, Hasan cried because the police shot him with rubber bullets and he thinks because of that, the police force should be disbanded or something. 

Oh, someone dared speak with Bibi! 

Advertisement

Also, Raman won't say yes when Hasan says so and that's a problem for him.

Hasan is obsessed with Israel and the 'Joos'. It's all he thinks about.

Mostly because she's dumb and so is Piker's audience. 

Advertisement

Piker isn't 'intellectually curious'. He's an Anti-Semitic bigot with a one track mind.

How dare people question the Gaza 'genocide'?

He's delusional and mentally ill. 

Piker thinks he's so clever. He's actually just very transparent. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT Reporter Runs to CNN's Kaitlan Collins After Trump 'Attacks' Him on Air Force One
Brett T.
Hakeem Jeffries Tries to Pin the Dems' Virginia Backfire on 'Far Right SCOTUS Extremists' and It's a FAIL
Doug P.
Trust the Experts! Here's Another '10 Years Until...' Climate Change Fear Mongering Fail (From 2016)
Doug P.
BBC: Man Drives Car Into Pedestrians in Italy Before Trying to Stab Them
Brett T.
Journos Are Noticing This 2-Year Old Video of Biden Challenging Trump Had a LOT of Edits
Doug P.
After SCOTUS Summarily REJECTS Democrats' Appeal to Overturn SCOVA, the Left Has an EPIC Meltdown
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYT Reporter Runs to CNN's Kaitlan Collins After Trump 'Attacks' Him on Air Force One Brett T.
Advertisement