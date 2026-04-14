NYT's 'Hasan Piker Is Not the Enemy' Headline Vanishes After He Doubles Down on Hamas

The New York Times is known for their sneaky headline changes. This one is epic.

1) Pod Save America gives Hasan Piker softball opportunity to say he can't actually *mean* it when he says Hamas is "1,000x better" than Israel



2) Piker declines opportunity: "I mean it"



3) Headline of Ezra Klein's NYT op-ed, "Hasan Piker Is Not the Enemy," mysteriously changes pic.twitter.com/dbdWtHzZWz — Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) April 14, 2026

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So, at the beginning of the day on April 12, Ezra Klein was going to bat for massive Anti-Semite and animal abuser Hasan Piker (nephew of Cenk Uygur). Then, Hasan went on a podcast with Obama bro Jon Favreau yesterday and doubled down on his support for Hamas. Suddenly, the adoring headline by Ezra Klein was change. Weird!

Here's Jon Favreau, former Obama head speechwriter turned podcaster, teeing up Piker:



"Do you mean that?"

"Is it a rhetorical move?"

"A solidarity signal?"



Piker: "I mean it"https://t.co/ed1FpaEOfe — Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) April 14, 2026

They tried so hard to make the terrorist cheerleader normal.

The focus on whether or not Piker is antisemitic is beside the point.



He shills for very nasty folks: Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, China, Cuba, etc.



He despises normal liberals and progressives and everybody to their right minus the Carlsons of the world.



He’s a jerk. https://t.co/nRM4EdJUKW — Jacob Ben-David Linker 🇺🇸🕎🇺🇸✡️🇺🇸🕎🇺🇸 (@JacobALinker) April 14, 2026

He also has tons of young listeners, and those young people are persuaded to join his hateful mission.

Q: What do you call someone who says “I don’t hate Jews; I just support Hamas and Hezbollah, but I don’t hate Jews”?



A: A Jew hater. This isn’t a trick question. https://t.co/WmCd4OoAmy — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 14, 2026

If it quacks like a duck ...

Down the memory hole goes Ezra Klein's recent op-ed title in the NY Times. The same people who complain incessantly about "misinformation" and lack of trust in institutitons like the press continually demonstrate their own embrace of "misinformation" and why they are mistrusted. https://t.co/4qW2Z6VGnX — Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) April 14, 2026

They were embarrassed about the headline and then they tried to cover up.

Amazing. Hasan Piker interview was so bad it’s forcing NYT to back pedal.



I give full credit to @jonfavs for addressing the difficult topics, but he was fundamentally underpowered and unprepared.



Piker is quite intelligent, and ran wild with well articulated, but absolutely… https://t.co/TOzHUl4Sqi pic.twitter.com/uE7bgOyQ4y — Misha G. (@tastybits) April 14, 2026

Jon Favreau expected Hasan to be somewhat normal and walk it back. He had no idea how nuts Piker really was.

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This is what I have noticed, unless these so called "centrist"/"moderate"/"abundance" democrats explicitly rejects the far left, they are promoting them. https://t.co/T6jSi3sRlz — Artiri (@Artiri_) April 14, 2026

The Centrists think the far-left will moderate and they are so wrong.

The New York Times changed their headline “Hasan Piker is not the enemy” — because he is.

Another embarrassing woke choice for @ezraklein @nytopinion https://t.co/oUK9dnOsWx — Samantha Elks (@sam_elks) April 14, 2026

Hasan Piker is the enemy and should be treated as such.

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