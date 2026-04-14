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NYT's 'Hasan Piker Is Not the Enemy' Headline Vanishes After He Doubles Down on Hamas

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on April 14, 2026
Twitchy

The New York Times is known for their sneaky headline changes. This one is epic. 

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So, at the beginning of the day on April 12, Ezra Klein was going to bat for massive Anti-Semite and animal abuser Hasan Piker (nephew of Cenk Uygur). Then, Hasan went on a podcast with Obama bro Jon Favreau yesterday and doubled down on his support for Hamas. Suddenly, the adoring headline by Ezra Klein was change. Weird!

They tried so hard to make the terrorist cheerleader normal. 

He also has tons of young listeners, and those young people are persuaded to join his hateful mission.

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If it quacks like a duck ...

They were embarrassed about the headline and then they tried to cover up.

Jon Favreau expected Hasan to be somewhat normal and walk it back. He had no idea how nuts Piker really was.

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The Centrists think the far-left will moderate and they are so wrong.

Hasan Piker is the enemy and should be treated as such.

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ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL THE NEW YORK TIMES

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