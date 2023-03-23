Just like Sandy Cortez, aka Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it sounds like Alvin Bragg has not been exactly honest about where he grew up, how he grew up, and where he went to school. Oh, we get it, Democrats love their sob stories, and a Black man running for D.A. who grew up in a dangerous Harlem ‘hood is far more dramatic than his actual history of growing up in a multi-million dollar brownstone and going to an elite, private school.

We’re so glad Paul Sperry is back on Twitter, just sayin’.

REVEALED: Anti-Trump D.A. Alvin Bragg claimed he was raised in 'dangerous' Harlem 'hood, but actually grew up in $2 million brownstone and attended elite private schoolhttps://t.co/CN0by1HPqN — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 22, 2023

From DailyMail:

Manhattan’s new District Attorney Alvin Bragg regularly gives speeches about his childhood, recalling that cops and civilians pointed guns at him a half dozen times, and says it’s his hardships growing up in Harlem that make him the right man for the moment. But critics familiar with his upbringing tell DailyMail.com that he actually enjoyed quite a cushy existence, and should stop distorting his past to justify reforms that would keep all but the most serious felons out of jail. Bragg, the first black Manhattan DA, grew up in Harlem but on one of the safest blocks around, an upper-middle-class enclave of brownstones known as Strivers Row, and since age 4 commuted to the elite Trinity School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side – details he conveniently leaves out when he makes his case.

So yeah, Alvin lied about all of this as well.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Alvin Bragg grew up in a $2M home and went to Trinity school. Another fraudster exposed. pic.twitter.com/qkwVYcjcDr — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) March 22, 2023

It's all theatre and make-believe. — Genevo (@GenevoMundi) March 22, 2023

They lie and lie — Irish06 (@Jameswelljim) March 23, 2023

There’s a lot that he and joe didn’t want to come out this week. — MissSallyTallywaggs (@SallyTallywagg) March 22, 2023

His tangled web is falling apart-much like the case against DJT. — Denise (@westieTX) March 22, 2023

It’s certainly starting to look that way.

They’re all frauds — Jose Galan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jgalan707) March 22, 2023

Damn that’s just like Biden and his lies all these people do is lie — S King & C King – Z 🇺🇲 (@sakking001_king) March 22, 2023

Biden was raised in a Black Church by his Hispanic nannies when he wasn’t busy standing up to bullies named Cornpop or avoiding house fires … or something.

***

Related:

Alvin Bragg trying to save face by getting all big and bad with House Committee goes SOOO very wrong

Cue the screeching: NY grand jury NOT expected to consider Trump case Thursday (again, LOL)

Matt Taibbi takes on a horde of mouth-breathing anti-free-speech lawn flamingos and it’s GLORIOUS

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!