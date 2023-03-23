Woof. Hakeem Jeffries is like a walking, talking, tweeting, Lefty bumper sticker. This guy rarely says anything worthwhile because he is laser-focused on pushing talking points. Granted, he’s trying to appeal to a faction of America that thrives on bumper sticker slogans, empty promises, and BS talking points SO maybe this makes sense for him.

The rest of us though just think he’s a clunky agenda spewer who doesn’t think for himself.

Case in point:

Huh?

How exactly are House Democrats fighting hard for the American people?

Oh, and yeah … he might want to think about the whole phrasing piece here considering Elon Musk and others saw it.

HA!

Hakeem probably didn’t find this as funny as we did.

Heh.

Others found Hakeem’s tweet lacking as well.

Don’t forget free speech! Apparently, that’s super evil now too.

How very extreme.

***

***

