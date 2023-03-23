Woof. Hakeem Jeffries is like a walking, talking, tweeting, Lefty bumper sticker. This guy rarely says anything worthwhile because he is laser-focused on pushing talking points. Granted, he’s trying to appeal to a faction of America that thrives on bumper sticker slogans, empty promises, and BS talking points SO maybe this makes sense for him.

The rest of us though just think he’s a clunky agenda spewer who doesn’t think for himself.

Case in point:

House Dems are fighting hard for the American people. Right-wing extremists are fighting each other. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 22, 2023

Huh?

How exactly are House Democrats fighting hard for the American people?

Oh, and yeah … he might want to think about the whole phrasing piece here considering Elon Musk and others saw it.

That’s what she said — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2023

HA!

Hakeem probably didn’t find this as funny as we did.

Heh.

Others found Hakeem’s tweet lacking as well.

Black on Black Crime is Disgustingly High in Your District. — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) March 22, 2023

Settle down dollar tree Obama. — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) March 22, 2023

Ha ha this is laughable, it's because you are all bought and paid for. — Project_42 (@DeepTh0ught42) March 22, 2023

Yes. Wanting to put America first, abide by the constitution, and wanting equal protection of the law is so extreme. 🤡 — Gen. John Starks Ghost (@Zao2369) March 22, 2023

Don’t forget free speech! Apparently, that’s super evil now too.

House Dems are fighting hard for the Ukrainian people at the expense of the American people. — Ultra Papa Leg66 (@PLeg66) March 22, 2023

Then why am I still poorer than I was three years ago? — Harry (@Kharold97B) March 22, 2023

House Dems are fighting for an open border, pro-crime criminal codes, inflationary spending, more middle-class IRS audits, & to undermine American energy. The @HouseGOP is fighting to protect the middle class, end inflationary policies, unleash U.S. energy, & secure the border. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) March 22, 2023

How very extreme.

***

