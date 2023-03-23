HOO boy, you know it’s not a good thing when we write about any Democrat more than once a day, and this is our second on Hakeem Jeffries. Maybe if he didn’t insist on writing such stupid stuff we wouldn’t have to make a hilarious example of him over and over again.

For example, he had to know this doozy of a tweet was debunked over a year ago but here he is pushing it again.

House Republicans are pushing legislation this week to ban books, bully children and bury American history. That’s extreme. I will strongly oppose it. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 23, 2023

Hakeem, dude, if you have to lie to make your argument your argument sucks.

What’s really interesting about this tweet is we don’t see many people agreeing with Hakeem so MAYBE they’ve all figured out this lie isn’t flying and will only result in a very painful fact-check. Enter Dean Cain and a bunch of other Conservatives who are sick and tired of Hakeem and his lies.

What books? How are they “bullying children” and how are they burying American history. Explain those things and perhaps I’ll support you- — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 23, 2023

What’s so funny (spot-on) about Dean’s tweet is that he knows Hakeem can neither explain nor prove that these things are happening. He knows this is yet another tired, boring talking point from Democrats and the Left who ignore the reality of what parents want to remove from schools so they can paint Republicans as book banners/burners and history deniers instead of admitting the books in question really do not belong in any public school.

You're the bunch who wants to rewrite books to take out the words that make you cry. 😭😭😭 — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) March 23, 2023

Yuuuuup.

But wait, there’s more.

Lies lies lies.

There it is. The imagery is too adult for television news to air but it’s AOK for kids to look at when in school, right Hakeem? Because THAT’S the book parents want to be removed from public school libraries and he KNOWS IT. He just hopes you’re too stupid or ignorant to know any better.

At least you admit you approve of sexualizing children. Sick. — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) March 23, 2023

Seems pretty pervy.

You misspelled porn in elementary schools — June (@junebotprolly) March 23, 2023

There it is.

Nah, that's your lie. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) March 23, 2023

Just say you’ll oppose everything republicans say or do, and stop pretending you’re not a hardline partisan. — Assault Libertarian ︻デ═一 (@Leeebertarian) March 23, 2023

Liar. — Daniel Lacinski (@DanielLacinski) March 23, 2023

Who is burying American History?? Who tore down all our statues Hakeem? — suzy (@Suzy_1776) March 23, 2023

Ooooh, good point.

This is so dishonest. — Papa Stonk (@biasfac) March 23, 2023

It’s what Democrats do best.

