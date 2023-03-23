HOO boy, you know it’s not a good thing when we write about any Democrat more than once a day, and this is our second on Hakeem Jeffries. Maybe if he didn’t insist on writing such stupid stuff we wouldn’t have to make a hilarious example of him over and over again.

For example, he had to know this doozy of a tweet was debunked over a year ago but here he is pushing it again.

Hakeem, dude, if you have to lie to make your argument your argument sucks.

What’s really interesting about this tweet is we don’t see many people agreeing with Hakeem so MAYBE they’ve all figured out this lie isn’t flying and will only result in a very painful fact-check. Enter Dean Cain and a bunch of other Conservatives who are sick and tired of Hakeem and his lies.

What’s so funny (spot-on) about Dean’s tweet is that he knows Hakeem can neither explain nor prove that these things are happening. He knows this is yet another tired, boring talking point from Democrats and the Left who ignore the reality of what parents want to remove from schools so they can paint Republicans as book banners/burners and history deniers instead of admitting the books in question really do not belong in any public school.

Yuuuuup.

But wait, there’s more.

Lies lies lies.

There it is. The imagery is too adult for television news to air but it’s AOK for kids to look at when in school, right Hakeem? Because THAT’S the book parents want to be removed from public school libraries and he KNOWS IT. He just hopes you’re too stupid or ignorant to know any better.

Seems pretty pervy.

There it is.

Ooooh, good point.

It’s what Democrats do best.

***

