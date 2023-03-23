Awww, poor Stephen King. He was so set on Trump being indicted this week and little by little we’re seeing Alvin Bragg’s case falling apart in real time. He pushed the grand jury out yesterday, then he pushed them out again today (for the rest of the week), and it looks like he’s going to have a really hard time in general not having his own grand jury laugh in his face.

Hey man, even Michael Aventatti said this was a stupid idea and you KNOW he’d love to see Trump in jail.

But not quite as much as ol’ Stephen.

Lock him up!

Lock him up!

Lock him up!

I’ve been waiting 7 years to say that.

Karma sucks, doesn’t it, Donald? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 22, 2023

Yes, he still looks like an angry old lesbian who owns an ugly old antique store in Maine.

And his tweets are so bad that Rob Reiner can almost make fun of them.

Almost.

Didn’t you move to Canada? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) March 23, 2023

I preferred the time back before I knew what a knob you are. 😆 — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) March 23, 2023

Womp womp womp.

Enjoy your blue balls, Steve. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) March 23, 2023

HAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Ok, that is both hilarious AND terrifying.

What are you going to do when he isn’t locked up? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 23, 2023

Cry.

Then cry some more.

***

Related:

FEC shows Daniels’ payment was NOT campaign-related SO Cohen lied about lying (then lied some more)

HA! Kyrsten Sinema gets a little TOO honest about who Democrats really and Lefties can’t DEEEAL

Alvin Bragg trying to save face by getting all big and bad with House Committee goes SOOO very wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!