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Seth Abramson Says Bush v. Gore Would Like a Word After SCOTUS Passes on VA Appeal

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 16, 2026
Twitchy

As you know by now, the Supreme Court unanimously declined to hear an appeal of the Virginia State Supreme Court's ruling striking down the recent attempt to gerrymander the commonwealth into a 10-1 Democratic map. Gov. Abigail Spanberger, in character, has been telling Virginia Democrats to use their "outrage" to vote blue, and House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has been awfully cranky about "Trump's" Supreme Court.

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Seth Abramson is a lawyer and allegedly a bestselling Trump biographer, and he used his legal acumen to rebut the Supreme Court's claim that it doesn't interfere in state elections.

There's a proposed Community Note that reads:

Bush v. Gore ruled that Florida's recount violated the federal Equal Protection Clause due to inconsistent standards across counties in a presidential election, not that it reviewed interpretation of Florida's state constitution.

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We have found that lawyers have some of the dumbest takes on social media. Worse yet is when they're law professors.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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