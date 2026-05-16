Seth Abramson Says Bush v. Gore Would Like a Word After SCOTUS Passes on VA Appeal

As you know by now, the Supreme Court unanimously declined to hear an appeal of the Virginia State Supreme Court's ruling striking down the recent attempt to gerrymander the commonwealth into a 10-1 Democratic map. Gov. Abigail Spanberger, in character, has been telling Virginia Democrats to use their "outrage" to vote blue, and House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has been awfully cranky about "Trump's" Supreme Court.

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Seth Abramson is a lawyer and allegedly a bestselling Trump biographer, and he used his legal acumen to rebut the Supreme Court's claim that it doesn't interfere in state elections.

SCOTUS conservatives will step in *instantaneously* if a state supreme court goes even a hair too left for them — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 16, 2026

There's a proposed Community Note that reads:

Bush v. Gore ruled that Florida's recount violated the federal Equal Protection Clause due to inconsistent standards across counties in a presidential election, not that it reviewed interpretation of Florida's state constitution.

Bush v Gore did not involve an interpretation of a state constitution, but of the federal constitution.



The ignorance is astounding. https://t.co/LfyVZF9Hyf — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) May 16, 2026

The number of people on the left who are apparently ignorant of the difference between state and federal legal questions is too damned high https://t.co/Gn3i0PvZQj — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 16, 2026

Bush v. Gore was a ruling of federal election law you absolute moron. https://t.co/GVpg1sCFFA — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 16, 2026

Bush v Gore was about federal law, not state.



Do these idiots think that KBJ, Sotomayor, and Kagan forgot about Bush v. Gore?



Does it not occur to these idiots that maybe the unanimity here suggests you should Google a bit more to see if there might be a key difference? https://t.co/DbOZJXeJSj — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 16, 2026

In Bush v. Gore, SCOTUS said the recount violated the federal Equal Protection Clause and raised Article II issues. The Virginia case was purely about Virginia law. Maybe Virginia should obey its own laws next time.



And blaming SCOTUS conservates in a 9-0 decision is hilarious. https://t.co/jhz2MrtUFe — Smirkley (@Smirkley) May 16, 2026

Lawyer pretends to not know the difference between a state constitution and the US Constitution, and the legal concept known as "jurisdiction" https://t.co/ztjKeRASfo — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) May 16, 2026

Imagine being so biased and/or Trump deranged that you can’t see the difference in these two cases. https://t.co/Osvw5scEkH — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 16, 2026

An "attorney" who thinks Bush v Gore was a state-law case rather than a federal constitutional case https://t.co/ZLZ8lkeCwx — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 16, 2026

Seth has a JD from Harvard and is apparently incapable of reading and understanding court decisions. Anyhow, Ivy League delenda est. https://t.co/tlUrdITO9b — Demiurgent🥃🖤 (@tr0g) May 16, 2026

Seth thought he would be cute with his quick partisan spin. Instead he is being humiliated in the comments for his total ignorance. https://t.co/2b2QWl7pqb — Marvel (@marcvelitrae) May 16, 2026

Wherein Seth unwittingly exposes that he doesn’t understand the difference between the United States Constitution and the Virginia State Constitution. https://t.co/TsB2NRtfsc — Nu Nyo (@Nu_Ny0) May 16, 2026

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When we talk about sclerosis among the credentialed class, we talk about this. I know it's just mendacious and Seth knows better, but ultimately the effect is the same as if he really didn't understand. https://t.co/rovn9jJ0Rg — Pangloss Dreadnought (@Pan_Dread) May 16, 2026

You're just not very bright at all, are you? — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 16, 2026

Tell me you don’t know the difference between state and federal without telling me — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 16, 2026

It was ruling on a FEDERAL ELECTION... shut up moron. — Go Fluff Yourself (@GoFYerSelf17) May 16, 2026

You have a law degree from Harvard?!? Holy shit. — Julie Ann (@LaJulie_Jolie) May 16, 2026

We have found that lawyers have some of the dumbest takes on social media. Worse yet is when they're law professors.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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