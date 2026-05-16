Daily Mail: Gov. Ron DeSantis Uses Controversial Word to Describe Rep. Who Staged Sit-In

Hang on, everybody, we have a new Gov. Ron DeSantis scandal. Brace yourselves for the fallout of this one. As we reported on Friday, DeSantis had Florida State Rep. Angie Dixon arrested after she attempted a sit-in at his office. You see, Dixon is running for the Senate, and she needs all of the publicity she can get. The arrest comes a day after the Florida legislature censured her for pacing up and down the aisles of the House floor with a pink bullhorn during the vote to approve the state's new congressional maps. Here's the video of that clown show in case you missed it:

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As the Florida House approved the @GovRonDeSantis map with new congressional districts-- Rep. @AngieNixon grabbed a bullhorn and protested the passage on the floor.



"This is a violation of the constitution," Nixon shouted. Here's the clip: pic.twitter.com/01iuWl17uR — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 29, 2026

Now, The Daily Mail is reporting that DeSantis has used a "controversial" word to describe Nixon. It's one we've all been using for years to describe Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Florida's GOP Governor shares controversial word to describe black Democrat lawmaker arrested for staging sit-in at state capitol https://t.co/qtaocVSwGZ — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 16, 2026

Not opening this to find out what the supposed “controversial” word is so I’ll just guess - doofus? Moron? Bitch? Retarded? I bet it’s retarded. https://t.co/bKRmowKh8n — Kira (@Kiradavis) May 16, 2026

Entertainment Weekly deemed it an “ableist slur” last week 😂 — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) May 16, 2026

Seriously? An "ableist slur"? C'mon, what's the word? The Daily Mail reports:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shared a post that described a black Democrat lawmaker as 'ghetto' after she was arrested for staging a sit-in at the state capitol. … After hours of sitting in protest, Nixon was arrested by Capitol Police, she said in a statement. DeSantis then appeared to celebrate her arrest by re-sharing a post that labeled her a 'ghetto Rep.'

So DeSantis didn't even directly call her that. It was that naughty Eric Daughtery who called her "ghetto."

That's it. That's the whole story, padded out to feature-article length by reporter Emma Richter.

He’s not wrong — Coastal98 (@Coastal850) May 16, 2026

Actually, ghetto hood rat is the correct term. — Mother Of Dragons (@motherdragon402) May 16, 2026

Good thing you didn’t waste your time.

All of the names are correct anyway so who cares. — Erika (@erikamohandie) May 16, 2026

What a scoop.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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