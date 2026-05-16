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Daily Mail: Gov. Ron DeSantis Uses Controversial Word to Describe Rep. Who Staged Sit-In

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 16, 2026
Twitchy

Hang on, everybody, we have a new Gov. Ron DeSantis scandal. Brace yourselves for the fallout of this one. As we reported on Friday, DeSantis had Florida State Rep. Angie Dixon arrested after she attempted a sit-in at his office. You see, Dixon is running for the Senate, and she needs all of the publicity she can get. The arrest comes a day after the Florida legislature censured her for pacing up and down the aisles of the House floor with a pink bullhorn during the vote to approve the state's new congressional maps. Here's the video of that clown show in case you missed it:

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Now, The Daily Mail is reporting that DeSantis has used a "controversial" word to describe Nixon. It's one we've all been using for years to describe Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Seriously? An "ableist slur"? C'mon, what's the word? The Daily Mail reports:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shared a post that described a black Democrat lawmaker as 'ghetto' after she was arrested for staging a sit-in at the state capitol. 

After hours of sitting in protest, Nixon was arrested by Capitol Police, she said in a statement. 

DeSantis then appeared to celebrate her arrest by re-sharing a post that labeled her a 'ghetto Rep.'

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So DeSantis didn't even directly call her that. It was that naughty Eric Daughtery who called her "ghetto."

That's it. That's the whole story, padded out to feature-article length by reporter Emma Richter.

What a scoop.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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