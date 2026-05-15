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FAFO in Tallahassee: Rep. Angie Nixon Arrested After Storming DeSantis’ Office

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on May 15, 2026
Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP

Florida State Rep. Angie Dixon is at it again. She is running for U.S. Senate so all of her tantrums are for press, but whatever. Yesterday, we told you she was reprimanded for a bull horn stunt. Today, she tried to sit-in Governor DeSantis' office and he had her arrested. 

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Gosh, Ron DeSantis is the best. 

DeSantis is not the one.

Oh, we are most definitely laughing.

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It's not even close.

It will be a sad day.

There needs to be video of the arrest. Release the bodycam footage.

DeSantis was ready to go home and see his kids, as he should.

Ha! Democrats are such losers. 

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Good. Nixon doesn't get to shake down the Governor at will. Bye.

The memes are so true, 

Don't New York Florida

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA GERRYMANDERING RON DESANTIS

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