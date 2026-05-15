FAFO in Tallahassee: Rep. Angie Nixon Arrested After Storming DeSantis’ Office

Florida State Rep. Angie Dixon is at it again. She is running for U.S. Senate so all of her tantrums are for press, but whatever. Yesterday, we told you she was reprimanded for a bull horn stunt. Today, she tried to sit-in Governor DeSantis' office and he had her arrested.

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🚨 NOW: Gov. Ron DeSantis just had ghetto Rep. Angie Nixon (D) ARRESTED after she did an illegal "SIT-IN" at his office because of the 2026 Florida House map that adds +4 GOP seats



She melted down, and FAFO'd!



LMAO!! Florida is the best 🤣



DeSantis plays no games 🔥



This is… pic.twitter.com/9E0hH2GdUS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

Gosh, Ron DeSantis is the best.

DeSantis is not the one.

Make America Florida and start arresting people. https://t.co/uoT0hZYJds — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) May 15, 2026

Leftists had better get used to losing. Try thumb-sucking.

I've heard that works....😌 https://t.co/gLuzwkFGwT — AvaArmstrong,🇺🇸 Author (@MsAvaArmstrong) May 15, 2026

Oh, we are most definitely laughing.

@GovRonDeSantis still showing people why he’s the best governor in the country. https://t.co/AIy9jGTSjC — QueenMother👸🏻 (@QueenMother1976) May 16, 2026

It's not even close.

Ugh What is Florida going to do when he leaves office! Best Governor ever! https://t.co/JNcPlj7soA — Nottheastronaut🚀 (@KindraNyberg) May 15, 2026

It will be a sad day.

Wait how did I miss this.



This is amazing @JasonWeidaFL @RonDeSantis 👏



Law and order. The legislative chamber is not a free for all. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) May 15, 2026

There needs to be video of the arrest. Release the bodycam footage.

Reprimanded and now arrested. https://t.co/SL8GrOqwd8 — Jason Weida (@JasonWeidaFL) May 15, 2026

Anyway... it's well past 5pm on a Friday. Time to go home. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 15, 2026

DeSantis was ready to go home and see his kids, as he should.

“Arrests and intimidation from Governor DeSantis will not change the truth. The maps passed last week by Florida Republicans are illegal, discriminatory, and anti-democratic.”



Read our full statement here: https://t.co/Ye5O5rNsa7 — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) May 15, 2026

Ha! Democrats are such losers.

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Confirmed with Nixon’s aide that she was arrested and she has been at least charged with trespassing. https://t.co/5fZJ5Gzkal — Ana Goñi-Lessan (@goni_lessan) May 15, 2026

Good. Nixon doesn't get to shake down the Governor at will. Bye.

I love my state. I'll endure palmetto bugs, mosquitoes and melting in the summer to be able to bring first class entertainment like this to the rest of America. We're a fun bunch. — DextersMom🇺🇸🌞🌴 (@Austinhouse58) May 15, 2026

The memes are so true,

Let's hope the influx of people escaping blue cities don't change Florida's political landscape. They should remember their reasons for fleeing. — Fairydiddle ❤️🇺🇸❤️ (@FairydiddleO) May 15, 2026

Don't New York Florida.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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