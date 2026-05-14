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Pink Bullhorn Dummy Gets Rare Reprimand: Angie Nixon Turns FL House Floor Into Her Personal Circus Act

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on May 14, 2026
Twitchy

Today, Angie Nixon is in Tallahassee facing possible censure because she acted like a complete fool on the floor of the Florida State House. Fixed that for her.

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It may have had something to do with the bullhorn.

That's why she was censured (She was censured this afternoon. It was well deserved). 

Maybe lawmakers should act with some decorum. 

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All she wants is publicity in hopes she can become a Democrat firebrand.

Oh! There it is!

Angie is running for U.S. Senate. She needed to make a scene to get some free press and some traction. Democrats are so predictable. 

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Oh, a Black Panther flag over the door of her bookstore. Fascinating. 

She should be embarrassed, but she has no shame.

That's an excellent question. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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