Pink Bullhorn Dummy Gets Rare Reprimand: Angie Nixon Turns FL House Floor Into Her Personal Circus Act

Today, Angie Nixon is in Tallahassee facing possible censure because she acted like a complete fool on the floor of the Florida State House. Fixed that for her.

Today I am in Tallahassee because I’m facing possible censure for standing up for voters and fighting the Republicans’ illegally drawn maps. — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) May 14, 2026

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It may have had something to do with the bullhorn.

🚨 WATCH: Deranged Florida Dem Rep. Angie Nixon storms the House floor with a pink bullhorn like a total clown, screaming "This is a violation of the Constitution!" as Republicans pass DeSantis' new congressional map that’s set to flip UP TO 4 MORE SEATS RED!



She’s melting down… pic.twitter.com/WsCIIgusSH — Elephant Signal 🐘🇺🇸 (@ElephantSignal) May 13, 2026

That's why she was censured (She was censured this afternoon. It was well deserved).

No…you’re in Tallahassee because you have a constitutional duty to be there.



You’re possibly getting censured because you use the floor of the House of Representatives as your own personal clown show. https://t.co/mGjaV9fSAX — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) May 14, 2026

Maybe lawmakers should act with some decorum.

In a rare move, Rep. Angie Nixon was reprimanded for blaring a bullhorn on the House Floor



But she’s unfazed — despite receiving the first official reprimand in > 20 yrs



“I don’t care if I get a reprimand. I don’t even care if they expel me…”



⬇️ https://t.co/a1yoyJnKnO — Liv Caputo (@LivCaputo) May 14, 2026

All she wants is publicity in hopes she can become a Democrat firebrand.

🚨BREAKING: The House Ethics Committee has officially voted to reprimand Rep. Angie Nixon for "intentionally and repeatedly" breaking House rules during the April 29 session.



“When our rules become suggestions, the rights of every member of this House become less secure.”



The… pic.twitter.com/bwoyphFLCv — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) May 14, 2026

Oh! There it is!

It’s never a mistake to stand up for the people!



This reprimand by these boot licking Florida Republicans is a badge of honor and why I ride for @AngieNixon. America needs her in the Senate. https://t.co/YkwIItf0Ss — Oliver Larkin for Congress (@OliverALarkin) May 14, 2026

Angie is running for U.S. Senate. She needed to make a scene to get some free press and some traction. Democrats are so predictable.

Angie Nixon has accomplished absolutely nothing for Jacksonville. She is a screaming Marxist and she should never get elected to pubic office ever again.



Here is her bookstore in Jacksonville. Notice the towel over the door. pic.twitter.com/kfzG07YJB0 — Catherine Evermore™ (@CatherineUSA1) May 14, 2026

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Oh, a Black Panther flag over the door of her bookstore. Fascinating.

I’m happy they are holding her accountable. She is unhinged and racist 💯! She doesn’t care about anyone but herself. Don’t let her fool you. — Florida Sunshine ☀️ (@ST19791125) May 14, 2026

You're a sideshow.

You should be embarrassed at your behavior.https://t.co/Rzo7oEJHUu — ToniHS101 (@toni_hs101) May 14, 2026

She should be embarrassed, but she has no shame.

Why can’t all of our Red States have the spine of Florida’s? https://t.co/MkqVVUqeIw — Margie (@louisianawho) May 14, 2026

That's an excellent question.

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